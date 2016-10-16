Letters from Birdland: Wisconsin trip offers a little barn inspiration

It's a chill morning in Birdland, and we walk back and forth, back and forth to the car. The dogs know something's up.

We see clouds of dust rising from the far western field. Jim and Sean are already out harvesting the beans. The shaved corn fields are golden in the morning sun.

We are going on a little overnight trip to Devil's Lake near Baraboo, Wis. We pack the car and tell the dogs not to worry; Ellis will be home soon to visit them. Our youngest is too busy with school to come with us, but not too busy to come out and take care of the dogs. Our good neighbor, Brian, will help, too. We're lucky like that.

The drive up was relaxing, through gently rolling fields, but we could tell we were getting into Wisconsin when we began to see barns.

Oh, we have barns at home, of course, though they grow more rare every time one collapses, but barns up here look like architectural wonders to my Illinois eyes.

After the third time, I said, "I would move up here if I could live in that barn." Michael chuckled and said, "We already live in a barn."

My husband is used to my exaggerations, but he is not immune. We live in a very nice house, and we have a barn of our own that maybe we can rescue before it collapses. In fact, we drove past one that looked like a similar design as ours, which I always thought was unique.

My great-grandfather built our house from second-hand timber from razed barracks he trucked back here from somewhere around St. Louis. The barn (actually a machine shed, but we call it a barn, hoping to build stalls for horses and goats someday) he designed by setting two shallow trusses on each side of the peak, making a wide roof that slopes almost to the ground on each side.

As my friend, Bill, once said, you can do two things with a barn that sound the same: You can raise a barn, or you can raze a barn. We'd rather not raze ours, and driving in rural Wisconsin is certainly inspiration.

A few I'd like to live in up here are the long, three-story dairy barns. We saw a lovely brick one, painted white with blue trim. Another was a round barn, but not designed like the few round barns left at home. This one had a roof with a straight slope to the center, like the tip of a rocket ship. As you know, it would take a lot to coax me away from my home, but these barns would come close.

Our drive ended at Devil's Lake State Park as we checked into The Spinning Wheel, A sweet little mom-and-pop motel.

The park was crowded with hikers and picnickers, but it was a friendly, active kind of crowded.

We walked down to the water's edge, and we could see the sunlight glint through the water on stones at the bottom. Tiny fish broke the surface all around, making rippling circles that burst like bubbles. The fish were hard to see at first, but only because they were so small and colorless. The water was that clear.

A young couple was setting up some slack lines between a trio of trees, others were relaxing in hammocks slung in some pines.

I told Michael that it reminded me of the Quad at home. (Michael hasn't been much on the Quad since we were students so long ago, and that was before slacklines or hammocks had made an appearance.)

This couple was very good. They had a hard time getting the line tight enough, and at first, the young man's weight brought it to the ground, but after adjusting the tension, he mounted and walked the whole way across. The young woman bounced herself up onto the line, and we sat and watched for a while before turning to our hike. But I will have to tell you about that next time.

Walk in beauty; work in peace; blessed be.

