Reluctant Townie: The seven-year sitch: Don't give advice

I would like to take a moment to wish my wife a happy anniversary, since it is occurring this week, and should I otherwise forget to acknowledge its passing, I will need to count on this paragraph to serve as a notarized stay of execution.

It's hard to believe it's been seven years since I took that long walk down the aisle and off the proverbial cliff. Seven years since people had to give up their dreams of someday getting a piece of "this." Seven long years since I had the upper hand in any marital disagreement.

What is the traditional gift to give your spouse on your seventh wedding anniversary — some time alone? It's probably something like throw pillows, like we need any more of those. If I've learned anything about marriage, it's that you can carbon-date a relationship by the number of throw pillows you have to remove before you can sit comfortably on the couch (as opposed to dating's unit of measurement: inverse number of feral creatures secretly residing in the cushions).

If you would like to know how life has changed for me since I took the plunge, I'll tell you: I'm hood rich in decorative gourds and bath bombs, but otherwise the experience of being married is very similar to the experience of living together, only there are added tax benefits. Or maybe that's tax penalties. I don't know; I really should have paid more attention in civics class.

Perhaps the reason such a large percentage of marriages fail in this country is because of our heightened level of expectation; people are looking for too much of a paradigm shift to come after the altar. It's not all doves and wedding bells and triple-digit likes on Facebook.

As a married person, you will continue on just as before, albeit with a newfound invisibility to young people and an increasingly likely chance of catching ABC's Friday-night lineup in its entirety.

While my wife and I will have been married for seven years, we have actually been in a relationship (more or less uninterrupted) for 15 years. Some of you might find that to be sweet. Others might find it disturbing. No matter which side of the fence you fall on, know that I agree with you 100 percent.

Marrying the person you went to prom with is kind of a weird thing to do. Especially in modern times, with so many potential options to creep through on Instagram. After all, things are not like back in my parents' day, when your only opportunity to meet a romantic suitor came when you rode the family ox cart into town to sell your goods during harvest.

I'll admit it's weird. We were mid-20s when we got married. I can't imagine my daughters being mature enough by their mid-20s to commit to a marriage. In fact, the very idea overwhelms me with panic. What are they, crazy?!

But, ultimately, I wouldn't change a thing about how I got tied down 'til death do us part. My wife is my best friend and an awesome life partner, and our long-term relationship has allowed us to avoid a lot of modern dating pitfalls such as Tinder and HPV.

Sometimes people ask me for relationship advice — and by sometimes, I mean that I am taking your blank stare to mean you are asking me for relationship advice at this very moment, so I'm going to dispense some of my wisdom. Give a little back, so to speak.

When you first get married, people will tell you to make sure you never to go to bed angry. On the surface, that's pretty good advice, and I get what they're going for. But take it from me, it's far more important to not let the other person go to bed thinking they were right about an issue when you know the truth to be contrary!

Some misguided souls will tell you it's best to "just let it go," but that is a dangerous precedent to set in a marriage. When you know you are right, you have to defend your honor at all costs. That's all you've got left. And really, if you think about it, allowing your significant other to think their opinion is correct when you know for a fact that they are wrong is not doing anybody any favors.

Oh no, wait — sorry, that wasn't marriage advice. That was an excerpt from my e-book, "How To Make Sure Your Wife Sets Fire to Your Sports Car While You Sleep."

I guess if I had any marriage advice to offer, it would probably be to not get caught offering marriage advice ... unless you like the look of frittata on your face. (Also, avoid Flamin' Hot Cheetos on date night. And in general.)

Ryan Jackson carries the weight, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.