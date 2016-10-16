For the retirees, Oct. 16-23, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Free activities. Stevick Senior Center, 48 E. Main St., C. Gentlemen's coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday. Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday. Euchre games, noon Tuesday. Adult coloring, second and fourth Wednesday. Iris folding, 10 a.m. third Thursday. Bingo, 1 p.m. third Thursday (sponsored by Paxton Healthcare and Rehab who brings refreshments and prizes) and 1 p.m. fourth Thursday, bring a small prize. Call 359-6500.

Early morning walking. 8 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, Champaign Park District's Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Get your daily exercise inside. Listen to music as you walk. Free. Call 398-2573.

Indoor walking. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bridle Brook Assisted Living, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Bridle Brook Assisted Living opens its doors to community seniors as a safe, indoor walking location. Call Angela, 586-3200.

Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Come alone or with a partner. The bridge group is open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.

Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Rules of the Road. 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rantoul Recreation Building, 100 E. Flessner, 893-5702; 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Chester P. Sutton Senior Center, 256 W. Court St., Paris, Ill., 465-8143; 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Friendship Center, 410 E. Main St., Clinton, 935-9411; 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Tucola Senior Center, 133 W. Sale St., 253-2278. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.Call 477-5220.

Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call Jarman Center, 253-2325.

Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from Health Care providers, door prizes and a "Wellness Clinic." Speaker: Dr. Jessica Ray DPT, CF Physical Therapy, Tuscola. To register, call Jarman Center at 253-2323 or 1-877-223-6109, at least one day in advance.

Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College's Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: "Intro to the Smart Phone — Android," 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7, $20."Tablets for Beginners — iPad," 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9, $15. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 554-1667 or 554-1668.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Sausage and gravy, tri taters, juice, biscuits, cinnamon baked apples, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Stuffed chicken breast, twice baked potato casserole, green and wax beans, roll, pumpkin parfait.

Wednesday: Fish sandwich with tartar sauce, baked beans, mexi corn, bun, Mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, carrots, bread, gelatin with fruit.

Friday: Saucy riblet, macaroni and cheese, succotash, peaches, bread, fruit.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Peace Meal. Any day, Monday through Thursday. Help prepare and serve meals at congregate sites in Rantoul and Urbana. Drivers are desperately needed to deliver prepared meals in Mahomet and Rantoul. Call Cathy at 359-6500.

Wesley Foundation, Various jobs and schedules at Wesley and Parkland locations. Food pantry assistant needed to help clients shop for food, sign in, double-bag the grocery bags, stand at the end of the line collecting numbers, hand out bread, etc.

Books to Prisoners. Various schedules. Read letters from prisoners requesting certain books, answer their letters and pick up books from various locations to be delivered to the prison librarian.