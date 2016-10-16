Ruth Siburt: A good read about caring families and neighbors

I had the pleasure of meeting author Jason Reynolds last month at the Illinois Reading Council's annual event, where Champaign/Urbana's very own Alice McGinty received this year's Prairie State Excellence Award. Way to go, Alice!

I was impressed by Reynold's open friendliness. So, I picked up his first published work, "When I Was the Greatest," which is a 2014 release from Athenaeum.

The novel for upper middle and higher grades won the Coretta Scott King John Steptoe Award for New Talent.

"When I Was the Greatest" takes place in the summer and is the story of 15-year-old Allen Brooks (aka Ali), his mother, Doris, and sister, Jazz, and his close-knit Bedford Stuyvesant neighbors.

Doris works two jobs: the first as a social worker and the second as a department store clerk.

Bed-Sty, as Ali calls it, has a bad rep. But Jazz and Ali steer clear of all that "street mess," because Doris "don't play."

Ali says, "When you one of Doris' kids, you learn early that school is all you need to worry about (and) you staying out of trouble so you can go back to school in September."

Ali befriends two brothers, Roland (aka Noodles) and Ricky (aka Needles.) Ricky has Tourette syndrome and suffers with tics that cause his limbs to spasm. He also has the verbal symptoms, breaking out in profanity when he's upset. Roland is both protective of his brother and hard on him.

Doris understands the syndrome and takes the brothers (whose mother is absent most of the time) under her wing. She helps Ricky by teaching him to knit. (Thus the nickname Needles.) Ali and the brothers become friends. The friendship leads to trouble.

"When I Was the Greatest" highlights the strength of caring families and neighbors. Perfection isn't required for survival, but understanding the truth about ourselves and our neighbors can go a long way to living a hope-filled life.

Read on!

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.