Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Oct. 16, 2016

By Ted Kooser/U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06

The workings of memory are something that every writer thinks a lot about, and this poem by Peter Everwine, a California poet we've featured before, looks very closely into those workings. His most recent book is "Listening Long and Late" from the University of Pittsburgh Press. This poem is from Five Points, a distinguished quarterly journal.

A Small Story

When Mrs. McCausland comes to mind

she slips through a small gap in oblivion

and walks down her front steps, in her hand

a small red velvet pillow she tucks

under the head of Old Jim Schreiber,

who is lying dead-drunk against the curb

of busy Market Street. Then she turns,

labors up the steps and is gone . . .

A small story. Or rather, the memory

of a story I heard as a boy. The witnesses

are not to be found, the steps lead nowhere,

the pillow has collapsed into a thread of dust . . .

Do the dead come back only to remind us

they, too, were once among the living,

and that the story we make of our lives

is a mystery of luminous, but uncertain moments,

a shuffle of images we carry toward sleep —

Mrs. McCausland with her velvet pillow,

Old Jim at peace — a story, like a small

clearing in the woods at night, seen

from the windows of a passing train.

Poem, copyright 2015, reprinted by permission of Everwine and the publisher. Introduction, copyright 2016, is by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004 to 2006.