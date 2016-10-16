Travel/Thames Path Part 1: Exploring rural England on foot

Photo by: Provided by Fred Christensen The River Thames flows through the Goring Gap. Image

By FRED CHRISTENSEN

The Thames Path is one of Britain's official national trails, long-distance footpaths taking hikers through charming and scenic countryside. The Thames Path runs alongside that river for 187 miles, from its source in the Cotswolds to the Thames Barrier east of London.

In July, I finished walking the full length of the Thames Path, over four years of visits and with hikes covering a comfortable 8 to 12 miles per day. Guidebooks often recommend 15 to 18 miles daily, but my feet informed me four years ago that they would prefer shorter segments.

My "companion" on these expeditions was a camcorder, and I hope to use this video footage for a couple of courses next year at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Champaign.

From its source, the Thames develops from a tiny stream to a widening river, at first passing through remote farm fields and then through a series of charming towns and villages, all with welcoming pubs and people. The path itself is perfectly flat, and the river is always just beyond your elbow to the left or right.

After you reach Lechlade, 23 miles from the source, the path follows old towpaths remaining from canal-boat days long ago. West of London, all the boats on the river are pleasure craft of many types, from houseboats to kayaks, all passing through the 44 locks bringing the river down to sea level.

The lock tenders' cottages are always friendly and flower-decked, with benches for watching the passing vessels. As far as Oxford, the locks are opened and closed manually as in olden times; east of Oxford, they're all mechanized.

The Thames flows past one fascinating spot after another. Those interested in history can visit Runnymede, where the Magna Carta was signed; Oxford, with its wonderful university buildings; and Windsor, with its magnificent castle.

Nature? There are wetlands and small preserves, never ploughed for thousands of years and home to a great variety of birds and flowers.

Literature? You can visit the places that inspired Kenneth Grahame's "Wind in the Willows," the picnic site where Prof. Dodgson (aka Lewis Carroll) first told Alice about Wonderland and the pub where Inspector Morse enjoyed a pint after solving a mystery.

Art? The views that inspired Turner, Reynolds and Constable are all here.

Hikers can spend the night in charming village B&Bs (there are services that will forward your luggage from one to the next), though a fixed schedule puts you at the mercy of the weather.

For the remoter stretches west of Oxford, I stayed at a motel near the M4 motorway, driving a rented car to each day's destination, then taking a bus or rural taxi to the starting point and hiking back to the car.

East of Oxford, public transportation makes it easy to stay in London or Oxford, using a RailPass to get back and forth.

Walking the Thames Path is a wonderful way to experience the pleasures of the English countryside and the friendliness of the English people.

Next week, I'll describe the path through London and beyond. Rural or urban, there is always something interesting to be discovered around the next bend.

Fred Christensen has taught history at the University of Kentucky and military science (ROTC) at the University of Illinois. Now retired from the UI Registrar's Office and from the U.S. Army Reserves, he enjoys researching, preparing and teaching history classes for the Osher LifeLong Learning Institute and other venues. His wife enjoys hiking, but not this much!