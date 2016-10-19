My Amish Home: Young oak tree braves the beasties

"Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets; I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill. For verily, I say unto you: Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled. Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least commandments and shall teach men so he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven ..." Matthew 5:17-19

It looks like the forecast was right — it had rain in the afternoon. I'm thinking daughter Rachel is glad she did her laundry this morning, and it's all dry and inside. This forenoon was sunny but windy. Now this afternoon, the wind seems to have abated somewhat. It doesn't seem real serious about raining just yet.

Last night, we had thunder and lightning and a very few sprinkles. We had already retired to bed. Hubby asked if any windows were open. I was too tired to care. I guess he saw to it, because I sure didn't, nor do I recall if he got out of bed.

Mr. and Mrs. Houdini have broken out of their pen again. I don't know how they did it this time. One of them is chewing on something. I can't see what it is, but I always get suspicious. They are the chewiest beasties.

Daughter Rachel, across the way, has a tree she's been babying along. Way earlier, a couple of seasons ago, it was a decent sized tree, then the goats got out. They chewed it down, ate the leaves. Well, those goats moved on, and the tree valiantly tried to recover after that onslaught. It did pretty good. I think maybe the horses might have chomped on it a time or two.

Then it, once again, bravely put forth new leaves. Here comes the next batch of goats and feast on it.

They get penned, and the little tree, on the verge of giving up, nevertheless bravely went on. Now, just recently, I saw one of the Houdini Beasties had a death grip on it and it was tugging and pulling with all its might, then walked away.

The mighty little tree sighed, shuddered and is leaning in an almost horizontal stance. It is an oak tree — time will tell how mighty it becomes.

This Saturday, daughter Jane and Milton Yoders' girls were here for the night. They had gone to the hospital to stay with Larry Hostetler, whose wife, Sara, had been there for at least three weeks.

But Sara, a sister to our sons-in-law Lloyd and Milton Yoder, lost her battle with cancer days later.

We had brunch Sunday morning. Daughter Rachel, as well as Lloyd, Galen and Lynetta, joined us for brunch. The children stayed with us when Lloyd and Rachel also went to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

For brunch, we had orange juice, chocolate milk, biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon-wrapped little smokies, other breakfast sausages and forgotten scrambled eggs. Have you ever had those?! Yes! I forgot to make them. I was so embarrassed. Granddaughter Cynthia and Richard Chupp were here for supper, to everyone's delight. What a treat!

Little Andrea, 7, was wound up — too many suckers! After supper, she knocked on the door, pretending to be a sophisticated lady, visiting us. She talked in a high-pitched voice, asking me about my grandchildren. Sherilyn, her sister, and Lynetta were outside playing. She asked if those were my granddaughters. I said they were. She asked how old they are. I teasingly told her they are 4. "Four?!" she squeaked, They look 9!" In reality, they are 10 and 11.

She then asked me if the girl in blue is also my granddaughter. It was her sister Julia. I told her that she was and the other girl is also a granddaughter. It was Cynthia. She made some comment in her high-pitched lady's voice. Then I told her, "That handsome young man on the recliner, that is Cynthia's husband."

That's when we all lost it! Andrea threw back her head and let out a big old belly laugh. It was hilarious. I don't know why Andrea found it so funny that I called Richard a handsome young man.

I don't know where she gets all her things. Earlier in the afternoon, she was giving me step-by-step instructions on how to properly fit together pieces of a puzzle. It was a preschool board puzzle with the outlines of the pieces on the board. She did a pretty good job.

In closing, happiness is like jam: It's almost impossible to spread it a around without getting some on yourself.

Maybe we could have this Mexican casserole this week.

Mexican Casserole

For cheese sauce:

2 cups sour cream

1 cup Velveeta cheese

1 tablespoon butter

For casserole:

2 pounds ground beef

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

2 cans chili beans

1 quart pizza sauce

2 cups cheese sauce

2 cups rice, cooked

1 pint sour cream

Lettuce, Doritos, tomatoes

To make cheese sauce, melt together sour cream, Velveeta and butter.

Place cooked rice and half of cheese sauce in bottom of a casserole dish.

Fry ground beef, then stir in seasoning, beans and pizza sauce. Put on top of rice.

Bake at 350 degrees until hot, about 15 to 30 minutes.

When ready to serve, spread sour cream on top, then add lettuce, Doritos and tomatoes, or whatever else you may desire. Put cheese sauce on top of each serving.