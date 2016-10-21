Religion calendar, Oct. 21-27, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Events

Spooky family reading night. 5 to 7 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. All ages. Call 442-0541.

Annual White Mass. 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, C. Confession will be available after Mass. There is no cost. Sponsored by Catholic Medical Professionals.

Fall Fun Fest. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Face painting, inflatables, pumpkin decorating. Call 367-8923 for information.

Simchat Torah celebration. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Illini Chabad, Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 509 S. Fourth St., C. Dinner, singing and dancing. At 7:30 p.m., Chabad's final celebration of the holiday season to celebrate the completion of a full year's Torah cycle. Call 355-8672 or email rabbi@illinois.edu.

Simchat Torah dinner and celebration. 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. Call 352-8140 or email assistant@sinaitemplecu.org.

Trunk or Treat:

— 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Cornerstone Christian Church, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Road, Danville. Come in costume. Free, donations accepted. Call 474-2465 or 304-2539.

— 6 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29, First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. Church Fun House, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28. Trunk or Treat in the parking lot, 6 p.m. Oct. 29, followed by a movie. All ages. Call 442-0541.

— 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., C. Families with young children are encouraged to wear their costumes. For information, go to gslc-cu.org.

— 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30, First United Church of Champaign, 210 W. Church St. Come in costume or as you are for trunk or treating, pumpkin bowling, story telling, food, and more. Plus a community meal. All free. Park for free in the parking garage on Hill and Randolph. Call 356-9078.

Fall Conference. Oct. 28-29, Apostolic Life, 2107 N. High Cross Road, U. Oct. 28: Bishop Paul Mooney, Calvary Tabernacle of Indianapolis, will speak at 7:30 p.m. On Oct. 29, Paul Mooney will have a special session at 10 a.m. directed toward church leadership. Information: http://www.apostoliclife.org.

Bazaars, food, fundraisers

Artisan market. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C. Sneak peek event, today, $5 admission. Free admission all day Saturday, with lunch served, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. See champaignfaith.org.

Urbana Theological Seminary's library book sale. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, University Baptist Church, 314 E. Daniel St., C. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents. Also, unopened boxes of Christmas cards and several plants for sale. Call 365-9005 or urbanaseminary.org/about/news/.

Annual bazaar. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29, Hoopeston First United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St. Coffee and coffee cake served, 8 to 10 a.m.; soup and sandwich lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds used to partially fund local and away missions. Call 283-6738.

Arts and crafts bazaar. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Holy Cross Parish Center, 405 W. Clark St., C. Lunch for purchase available on Saturday. Benefiting Children of Hope and Faith. Free admission. Call 721-2524.

Bazaar and luncheon. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Bazaar: Candy, bakery, Nearly New Shop, handmade craft items and Rada Cutlery. Coffee Bar, 9 to 11 a.m. Tetrazzini Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $9. Call 442-1508.

Operation Christmas Child Collection Week. Nov. 14-21, collection sites in central Illinois. For what to put in a shoebox: Samaritanspurse.org. For locations: samaritanspurse.org/operaton-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/. Contact Loretta Auvil, 352-5963, loretta44@gmail.com.

Music

Organ recital. 9:15 a.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. To celebrate the completion of restoration of our beautiful over 60-year-old pipe organ, a short organ recital will be held featuring guest organist Zhen Piao, graduate of the University of Illinois. Call 442-0541.

Speaker/seminar

All about Salt and Light Ministries' Mission. 10:45 a.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, 602 W. Green St. Nathan Montgomery, executive director, will present a seminar on Salt and Light Ministries of Champaign. Call 367-8357.

Workshops/classes

"A Taste of Seminary: Contemporary Issues in Christian Perspective." 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stratford Park Bible Chapel, 2801 W. Kirby Ave., C. Lecture followed by time for questions. Coffee and snacks provided. Call 365-9005 or email mgreen@urbanaseminary.org.

Biblical Application Series. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 27 through Nov. 10, Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Rachel Launchbury, (via long distance learning). Classes 8-10: Addiction, Anxiety, Depression. Free. Call 367-2100.

Miscellaneous

Game Day. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Baha'i Center, 807 E. Green St., U. Devotions at 10:30 a.m., led by Shaun Mills, continued with a noon potluck dinner, and followed by an afternoon of board games, puzzles and fellowship for all ages. Free. Call 355-6557 or 337-1808.

Restoration Day program. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, 1402 W. Eads St., U. Hosted by Morning Star Mission and Mothers Ministry. Special guest, the Rev. Dr. Patricia Havis and congregation members of the St. Luke CME Church.

Champaign-Urbana Christian Women's Connection Luncheon. Noon Tuesday,Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Speaker and feature:Glenda Smith of DeKalb, "Found an Everlasting Love." Feature: Make A New Friend. Music: Sharon Leikvoll. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets $16 at the door. Call 621-4245 or 367-3671.

Danville Christian Women's Connection. Wednesday, Danville Boat Club. Doors open at 11 a.m.; lunch served at noon. Luncheon for all ladies in the area. Affiliate of Stonecroft Ministries, stonecroft.org. To register, call Sharon at 317-793-3296 or Kathy at 474-9996.

Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County. Monthly meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave., U. You may bring lunch with you. People of all religious faiths are welcome, both clergy and laypersons, to join us in preparing for the community Thanksgiving program on Nov. 20. Call 355-6557.

Blood drives. Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple St., Fairbury; 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 North Vermilion St., Danville. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.