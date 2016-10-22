Bob Swisher: Fantastic finds during road trip to Kansas

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette One of the cast-iron chair backs that Betty Swisher purchased at Artichoke Annie's Antique Mall in Fulton, Mo.

A visit to Manhattan, Kan., to see our grandson Cody appear in a performance of "Sweeney Todd" was the reason for our most recent road trip.

As you might have guessed, it did give us an opportunity to do a little bit of antique shopping.

Our first stop was at Artichoke Annie's Antique Mall, one of my favorites. It is located east of Columbia, Mo., where my wife set the tone for what was to come.

She bought four cast-iron, highly polished art deco chair backs (see photo) that are red and black, slightly slanted and very heavy.

This was followed by the purchase of a buggy seat, and not a normal buggy seat that holds two and is made of wood; this one is cast iron.

In self-defense, I had to buy two decorative cast-iron columns. At any rate, we left with a heavy load in the trunk.

For years, I have heard about Olde Theater Salvage in Kansas City. We looked online and could not find any reference of such a site. Turns out, it was sold, and the new owner changed its name to Antiques and Oddities Architectural Salvage, which occupies a corner store, formerly an old bank on Broadway. The store can be reached at 816-283-3740.

It is a two-story building, plus a basement, where my wife continued her heavy purchases, this time a cast-iron square post that will probably end up in the yard protecting flowers. The workers there were excellent.

Leaving there, we went to West End Bottoms. Most of the shops are only open the first Friday and Saturday of the month, so we missed out on some shopping opportunities.

After leaving that area, we did find a large antique mall with three floors and a basement that had a very large and old elevator. We did not go to the basement, as it was all vintage clothing.

The second and third floors grabbed most of our attention, and the employees on those two floors were excellent — a good sense of humor and helpful, which is more than I can say for the front desk and checkout.

This mall is called River Market Antiques. Its motto is "The Friendliest Mall in Town."

Platte City, Mo., was a pleasant surprise. It is the home of W.D. Pickers, a well-known antique mall north of Kansas City. The mall was about half glass showcases and half booths — clean, well-organized and you could see all of the prices of the 120 dealers. It is a nice mall — no bargains but featuring quality stuff. It is worth the stop.

There was also an antique show that day at the high school, where I bought hardware. Also, there were two shops downtown.

We got back to central Illinois in time to go to the last 3rd Sunday at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. We spent a few hours there.

The majority of the 400-plus dealers were either gone, packing up or not present at their booths.

I recommend reducing the price the final few hours or making the vendors man their stations.

Judd's Auction in Danville is doing an auction of one collection from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-5 at 812 N. Vermilion St.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.