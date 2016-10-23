Alice B. McGinty: Impressive works from Illinois authors

It's an exciting time for children's literature in Illinois, with the University of Illinois' Youth Literature Festival just behind us. It's also the season for yearly conferences of the Illinois Reading Council and the Illinois School Library Media Association. Many books by Illinois authors are featured at these conferences, including these two wonderful picture books:

"Seven and a Half Tons of Steel" (2016, Peachtree Publishers, written by Janet Nolan, illustrated by Thomas Gonzalez, ages 6-10). This nonfiction book opens with two beautifully illustrated spreads prior to the title page, showing life in New York City as it pictures a blurred airplane in the sky flying lower and lower and finally hitting one of the twin towers.

On the opening page of text, the reader is introduced to the navy ship the USS New York. " there is something different, something special" about this ship, we learn. It has a bow made from one of the World Trade Centers' steel beams.

After explaining the Trade Center disaster in a child-accessible way, the text follows the beam of steel as it goes from New York to a foundry in Louisiana. It is melted, molded and polished into a bow, then taken to a shipyard in New Orleans to be installed onto the USS New York. When Hurricane Katrina hits the city, the work has to stop, but finally the ship is completed.

"Inch by inch, using skids, grease and hydraulic lifts, the ship was put into the water. It was the biggest moving object on the Earth that day." We follow as the USS New York is honored in New York with a 21-gun salute and then sets out to do its job at sea.

On Sept. 11, 2011, the 10th anniversary of the towers' collapse, the ship returns home. "People came from all over the country and around the world to see the ship that bore the crest 'Never Forget.'"

This well-researched and expertly told story is brought to life with Gonzalez's beautiful watercolor paintings, making it an important recounting of a devastating event in U.S. history and a powerful reminder that something remarkable can come from our recovery. It is accompanied by a large section of back matter.

"Sweet Dreams, Wild Animals! A Story of Sleep" (2015, Mountain Press, written by Eileen R. Meyer, illustrated by Laurie Caple, ages 5-11) is a lyrical nonfiction book, examining the ways in which different animals sleep. "The sun has set; the sky is dark./Bright stars shine in the night./It's time to rest, to dream sweet dreams,/then wake with morning's light."

In soothing rhyme, the book asks how each kind of animal settles down to sleep. Then it answers the question, on each spread showing a warm, detailed painting of the featured animal, a stanza of verses suitable for young readers and a paragraph of more detailed information for older readers.

Beginning with a koala, the book examines a wide range of animals, sending them off to sleep with verses such as this:

"A dolphin swims in blue-green seas./At times, she's half asleep./Her brain will rest, yet stay alert/to guide her in the deep./ Sweet dreams, dolphin."

After bidding goodnight to fish, grizzly bears, horses, owls, flamingos, brown bats, giant anteaters, walruses, prairie dogs, frigatebirds and more, the reader will have a greater appreciation of the diversity in the animal world and the ways in which different animals live and sleep.

Alice B. McGinty (alicebmcginty.com), is the award-winning author of more than 40 books for children, recently named the recipient of the 2017 Illinois Reading Council's Prairie State Award for Excellence in Writing for Children. McGinty enjoys doing author visits in schools and libraries, as well as training for teachers.