Don Follis: Voting with your life is ultimate test for humility

Way back in the day I had a chance to apply for a public relations job at faith-based college in Kansas, my home state. The president of the school asked me to apply. He said he liked my self-assurance and thought I might be a good fit. The position involved making presentations to high school students and traveling to places like Denver, Albuquerque and Phoenix.

I decided to throw my hat in the ring. In my cover letter I said that people say I am the friendliest person they know. I added that my friendly nature allowed me to meet new challenges and to then "deliver the goods."

In fact, I was offered the job, and accepted it. The school president wanted to talk with me before I gave my final yes. Sitting behind his office desk, he said the key to the job was the flip side of self-assurance — humility. He thought the heart of public relations was the ability to sense the emotions of those you encounter. Careful listening was paramount. That didn't mean I would agree with people or even condone the choices they made. But people would be drawn to me if I could help give them words to what they were feeling. They might even decide to attend the college I was representing.

Ask people the quality they most admire in their colleagues, their boss or their pastor. Humility often scores higher than being smart or a critical thinker. While the election is looming, just beyond it many of the faithful will turn their attention to the Advent season where once again they will ponder Jesus' incarnation, sure the very soul of humility.

Writer C.S. Lewis said, "The eternal being, who knows everything, and who created the whole universe, became not only a man but before that a baby, and before that a fetus inside a woman's body. If you want to get the hang of it, think how you would like to become a slug or a crab."

The whole of Jesus' life seemed to center on his humility. When he emerged as a young rabbi he was clear that people should follow him because of his humility (Matthew 11:29). The only way to receive rest for our weary soul is through humility.

Humility for the Christian, says writer C.S. Lewis so memorably, is not thinking less of yourself, it is thinking of yourself less. It is not noticing yourself all the time, wondering how you are doing and how you are being treated. Still, humility is hard to define. It is almost easier to test than to describe.

Take, for example, these words of Apostle Paul: "Consider your calling, my friends. Not many of you were wise according to worldly standards. Not many were powerful. Not many were of noble birth. But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise. God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong. God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are, so that no human might boast in the presence of God. ... Let the one who boasts, then, boast in the Lord." (I Corinthians 1:26-29).

Now here is the test: Are you pleased with the fact that God gets the credit for choosing you, enabling you to boast only in Him and not in yourself?

Or ponder these words from the New Testament book of James. "Come now, you who say, 'Today or tomorrow we will go into such and such a town and spend a year there and trade and make profit.' You do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes. Instead you ought to say, 'If the Lord wills, we will live and do this or that.' As it is, you boast in your arrogance. All such boasting is evil." (James 4:13-17).

God does indeed govern the beating of your heart and your safe arrival at every destination. You can test it. Are you pleased with the fact that everything you receive and every time you arrive somewhere safely, it is God's doing? Is it gratifying for you to see humility tucked right under God's sovereign providence and happily settled there?

It's no wonder, then, that centuries ago St. Benedict in his manual for daily living (The Rule of Benedict) said the crux of humility is keeping our mind steeped in the mind of God. He knew the Cristian life only grew in the soil of humility.

That explains why the plain words of the apostle Paul are forever timely: "Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves." (Philippians 2:3).

In view of the looming election, don't let the test for this one catch you off guard: Are you pleased to know that the way you vote with your life each day is way more important than how you vote at the polls?

Don Follis has pastored in Champaign-Urbana for 35 years. He directs retreats and coaches leaders via blog.pastortopastorinitiatives.com. Contact him at donscolumn@gmail.com, and you can follow him on Twitter at @donfollis.