Getting Personal: John Dunkelberger

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 70-year-old Urbana resident John Dunkelberger, who is retired from the Urbana Free Library, chats with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli. The world traveler works on Saturdays for Blue Moon Farm at Market at the Square in Urbana.

What interests you the most right now?

Positive: gardening and travel. Negative: the election.

When did you become such a world traveler?

My family traveled throughout the United States and Canada when I was a child, so I have always enjoyed traveling. Visiting the Soviet Union in 1967 made me want to see the whole world.

What places have made the most lasting impressions on you and why?

Egypt is No. 1. Driving through the streets of Giza and seeing the pyramids looming over the city and visiting Abu Simbel and viewing the gigantic statues of Ramses II were the highlights. No. 2 is India. I surprised myself at how much I loved it after my first trip there.

Is there a country that you return to over and over?

The three I've visited the most are India, France and the Netherlands. I've gone to India the past four years for two to three months each year. The last three, I've taught math and English through a street children/orphanage program in Jaipur, which I will do again in 2017.

I love the colors, the friendly people and the food in India. In Kerala, I stood on a hill and watched people swimming. The men wore too little; the married women were wading in their saris — the bright colors floating around them like lily pads.

Even in Delhi, with 30 million residents, people stop and ask if I need help or directions. And once I started teaching in Jaipur, I fell in love with the people there and especially my class — I've had the same one each year.

My favorite "event" was in Delhi. I was watching three skinny, young boys, probably 9 to 12 years old, each holding something in one hand, at Connaught Place.

A group of 12 to 15 tourists walked nearby. One boy threw a handful of seeds on the ground by them, attracting dozens of pigeons. The other two tossed their handfuls on the tourists, which got the pigeons picking at their hair, etc.

The quick little pickpockets did their thing and disappeared. The people didn't lose anything of great value, no wallets or cameras, just change or what else was easy to take. The tourists eventually just laughed about it. I thought the boys were quite clever. That was on my second or third day of my first trip, and I've enjoyed each trip since.

Have you ever encountered any anti-American hostilities or sentiment or ever felt in danger during your travels?

Not really. In the Soviet Union, I was asked many times about the U.S. involvement in Vietnam, but not in a hostile manner.

Do you travel solo or with tour groups?

Mainly solo, but every year since retirement, I've taken one tour with Overseas Adventure Travel, though this year and next I'm doing two.

What's the most rugged trip you've taken, the one with the fewest creature comforts?

Trekking in Nepal was rugged. The outhouses in Mongolia were pretty sad with many just three-sided and only 3- to 4-foot walls.

Have you traveled to all seven continents yet?

No, Antarctica is on the someday list, but not very high.

Have you ever been anywhere where no one spoke English?

Yes, in oases in the Sahara Desert, especially in southern Tunisia, and in villages in Mongolia, China, Ukraine and Crimea.

What has been your favorite cuisines?

I'm vegetarian, so IU haven't eaten a lot of things that some travelers do, especially in Asia. I have tried Mongolian yak, camel cheeses and Tibetan yak milk salt tea. None of those three will be repeated.

I make a lot of soups in fall and winter. My current favorite is a broccoli orzo soup from New York Times cooking. I love Italian and Indian food, especially curries and anything with cauliflower.

Have you ever fallen ill while traveling?

Besides Delhi belly, no.

Do you take books with you when you travel or do you use an eBook?

Books are our friends. I often take paperbacks from Priceless Books and leave them when I've finished reading them. I've bought a few books in India because English bookstores are in every city.

Do you know all your customers at the farmers' market in Urbana?

No, but quite a few. They're all the best.

What do you like best about working at farmers' market? What do you like least?

Chatting with patrons is my weekly social outlet. The least is Saturday is the only day I have to set the alarm.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I get up between 6 and 7, read the paper and do the puzzles while eating breakfast.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I read lots of historical mysteries, usually with pre-1700 settings. The Urbana Free Library just happens to have one of the best collections in the state. Paul (P.C.) Doherty is my favorite author, though Mikhail Bulgakov's "The Master and Margarita" is probably my all-time favorite book.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

The trans-Siberian railroad, which I might do next year. My fascination with all things Russian started in elementary school in the 1950s, and I've always wanted to cross the Siberian steppes via train. Reading Sholokhov in middle school did that.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

I had the world's last two perfect cats, Sasha and Nero. Nero died on his 18th birthday and Sasha just before his 20th.

They were so loving and great comforts. They'd sleep with me, run to the door when I got home and would curl up on my lap or next to me while I read. After each died, I couldn't talk about them for several years; I was so emotional. I don't have any pets now because I travel four to six months a year.

What would you order for your last meal?

Just so no one had to clean up and do dishes after I've departed, I would spend the day eating out — breakfast at the Courier, lunch at Milo's and dinner at Timpone's. I would die happy and sated.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

A reference librarian. I loved my job, my co-workers and our patrons.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

The Obamas (they would count as one), Anne Phillips and Louis Wozniak. Takeout from Sitara and Siam Terrace.

What trait do you most hate in others? Most hate in yourself?

Procrastination for both.

What's your best piece of advice?

Do it now while you're thinking about it.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

Leaving Slavic studies and going to library school. I wanted a job after graduate school.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

Breathe slowly, think before saying anything, then treat myself to a chocolate malt at the Courier.