A hike along London's river

Photo by: Fred Christensen The London skyline seen from the Thames Path on the south bank. Image

Image

Image

By Fred Christensen

For The News-Gazette

The Thames Path, one of Britain's official National Trails, follows that river for 187 miles, from its source in the Cotswolds to the Thames Barrier east of London.

In July, I completed hiking the Path, over four annual visits. I hope to use camcorder videos of its scenic and historic sites for a couple of courses next year at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Champaign.

Last week's article looked at the 150 miles of rural river; the London Thames has a quite different appearance — or rather, several distinctly different appearances.

From the west, the Thames flows past affluent towns and suburbs, allowing visits to Hampton Court Palace, to Richmond with its splendid hilltop view painted by Turner and Reynolds, to Kew with its magnificent gardens and to splendid estates like Syon House.

From here through the heart of London, you have the choice of north or south bank. This fine stretch is busy with walkers, joggers and boaters of all sorts. This is the "royal Thames," where you can imagine the audience on King George's barges listening to Handel's splendid "Water Music."

The 4-mile walk from the Tate Britain at Vauxhall Bridge to the Tower of London passes through the very heart of the great city: Westminster and the 1-square-mile "City of London" itself. The Path provides a unique view of London presenting its best face to its river.

Walkers pass by the Houses of Parliament, and then the National Gallery, Piccadilly and St. Paul's Cathedral are only a few hundred yards away from the river. If you want peace and quiet, you should return to the Cotswolds. There are a few tourists here!

Beyond Tower Bridge, the Thames Path enters a new and fascinating 21st-century London. The docks and slums of a century ago, the abandoned warehouses of 50 years ago, are gone, replaced by the great business center of Canary Wharf and by innumerable new and desirable blocks of flats and condos. Construction is everywhere.

The Path loops around the huge O2 Dome (looking like a much larger State Farm Center), now a successful concert and entertainment venue. Then at Greenwich, Britain's maritime history is splendidly presented. A few more miles bring you to the Thames Barrier, the great flood control system where the Thames Path comes to a satisfying end.

An official "Thames Path Extension," goes another 10 miles through Woolwich (site of the great military Arsenal a century ago) to a spot called Crayford Ness, with a nice view of the widening river to your front.

Here, commercial and container ships have replaced the pleasure craft, and signs of industrial Britain are everywhere. Even here, nature preserves and areas of wetland testify to the restoration of the Thames to a far healthier condition than in past years. The Thames is now the cleanest major river in Europe.

That ends the Thames Path, but wait, there's more. It seems that there is now an unofficial "Kentish Thames Walk" extending another 36 miles beyond Crayford Ness, through Gravesend and the Hoo Peninsula to the Isle of Grain. I plan to go there next summer, to explore the world of the Thames Estuary, where river current meets ocean tides.

Fred Christensen has taught history at the University of Kentucky and military science (ROTC) at the University of Illinois. Now retired from the UI Registrar's Office and from the U.S. Army Reserves, he enjoys researching, preparing and teaching history classes for the Osher LifeLong Learning Institute and other venues. His wife enjoys hiking, but not this much!