Joel Shoemaker: A fantastic piece of historical fiction

There is a girl.

She lives in Amsterdam in 1943 in the heart of the second world war. She works for an undertaker as a means of providing for her family. What she actually does for the bulk of her take-home pay, however, is skim the rations of the deceased and purchase goods to later sell on a black market of sorts. She is a finder. If her customer wants a certain brand of cigarettes or the good kind of chocolate, she'll go great lengths to accommodate. And profit handsomely.

After the loss of her boyfriend to the war, for which she blames herself, this is the kind of emotionless trade to which she has grown accustomed.

Only this time, her client doesn't want cigarettes or chocolate. This time, her client wants a girl. After the death of her husband and the Jewish family he was hiding, her client took in the lone survivor, an onderduiker (person in hiding). And then one day, the girl in the blue coat disappeared. Seemingly not out of the back door and definitely not out of the watched front door. She just vanished.

"Girl in the Blue Coat" takes off when Hanneke decides, probably against her better judgment and certainly against the wishes of her family, to give it a shot. To accept her customer's call, not for some kind of prized good, but for the swift and safe return of a human being. A child who, without the finder's assistance, will surely be discovered for who she is and meet her demise because of it.

This fantastic piece of historical fiction works very well, in large part, perhaps, because it is the debut work of fiction by a reporter. Monica Hesse is a journalist for The Washington Post, and her fine work in that field certainly translates here. This chapter book for the middle grade audience is fastidiously researched and designed to feel like a firsthand account.

I know, there's a lot of "girl on" and "girl in" and "girl with" titles out there. I thought the same thing, but whether you liked those or not (full disclosure, I haven't read any of them, and I'm sure they're very fine), I can say with some measure of confidence that this doesn't follow the trend.

What ultimately happens to the girl in the blue coat (whether good or bad, you'll have to read to find out) feels very, very real. And that's the beauty of historical fiction.

So, be like Hanneke. Give it a shot. It's the best thing I've read this year.

Joel Shoemaker is library director of the Oakwood Public Library District.