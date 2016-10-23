Letter from Birdland: Devil's Lake: A hiker's paradise

In Birdland, we're on the cusp of fall, and the west wind blows hot and cold. Today was hot, while yesterday's wind had a pleasant chill.

I'm still thinking about the hiking we did last weekend, and I promised to tell you about the trails we took.

We got to Devil's Lake, near Baraboo, Wis., late Sunday afternoon. The weather was cool enough to wear my sweater most of the day and sunny enough to wear my big floppy hat and sunglasses.

At the gate, Michael asked for a map. My husband likes to plot his course.

To start off, we chose an ambitious walk. Balanced Rock Trail leads to a monolithic stone perched near the top of a heavy boulder field. It's a steep climb but is made easier by the stairs constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

The stairs were made of the boulders themselves, cemented into the hillside and winding up and switching back again.

Along the way, we marveled at this feat of engineering and the sheer work constructing these stairs must have taken. We imagined the young men first blazing the trail and then carrying heavy bags of cement up the hill to set the stones in place for thousands of people to safely walk.

Curiosity made me do a little research into the Civilian Conservation Corps' work at Devil's Lake when I got home.

We knew from historical displays at the park that it once held not one, but several luxury hotels during Civil War times.

Mary Todd Lincoln was said to be a guest there. But the displays also told that these fashionable resorts were gone by the time the Civilian Conservation Corps came along.

I found a review online of Robert J. Moore's book, "Devil's Lake, Wisconsin and the Civilian Conservation Corps." Moore describes exactly how those steps were constructed:

"The Civilian Conservation Corps boys had to climb up and down every day to get to their work station. Each day, they worked their way a little higher, winching large rocks aside to make a path. In the course of their work, the boys looked around the talus debris to find other stones suitable in size and shape to be used as part of the trail. Chipping was sometimes necessary to create a flat surface before a stone could be placed."

On our trip, the trail was busy, and we met a steady stream of hikers. At one point, we met some rock climbers. One young woman held a rope at the foot of the cliff while an older man made solid progress up to the top, finding chinks in the rock with chalky hands. We stopped to watch since Michael had come here to climb in his college days.

He appraised their equipment. "Everything's the same," he told me, "except for the helmets." A pair of other climbers watched too, commenting on toeholds and the difficulty of the path to the top.

When we got to the Balanced Rock, we stepped out from the trees to admire the lake below. Did I say last week that Devil's Lake is a glacial lake? And the view from the Balanced Rock is worth the climb.

From up there, the 374 acre lake is clear blue, reflecting the sky and surrounded by greenery. We took a little rest when we got to the top, and then took the Potholes Trail down.

This trail took us past some interesting round rock formations, like cauldrons hollowed out of the stone. It was every bit as steep as the Balanced Rock Trail, but going down is much more treacherous than going up.

The stairs helped some, and I said a silent thank-you to the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Down again from the rocky hillside, we took the easy Grottos Trail back to the lake. It took us alongside some hollows formed by fallen rocks and through a green forest just beginning to turn golden in places.

The next day, easier trails took us around the periphery of the whole lake. It was a long but pleasant walk in a lovely setting. I think we will have to go back to Devil's Lake for more hiking.

At home, the dogs were happy to welcome us back, but the chickens didn't seem to know we were gone.

Hike in beauty; climb in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She found the review mentioned above in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, written by Jim Higgins. You can read more of her writing and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.