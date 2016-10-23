Library events, Oct. 23-30, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, learn about the art of custom bookbinding from Christopher Hohn, owner of Lincoln Bookbindery, based in Urbana. The program is part of the Tuesdays at Ten series, introducing technology and other innovations developed in C-U. Coffee will be served.

The annual costume event (the Pumpkin Patch Parade & Storytime) for kids 3 to 5 will take place at 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the main library.

From 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can try a do-it-yourself project. This week's theme is related to Halloween.

From 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can take part in Tech 4 Kids, where they will experiment with a technology project.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, celebrate Halloween with stories, crafts, games and face painting. Costumes and kids of all ages are welcome.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, explore thrillers at UFL Reads! Suspense. This month, the featured book is "The Stranger" by Harlan Coben.

National Writing Month (November) is approaching. To prepare, writers of all ages can bring their laptops and story ideas to Come Write In at 3:30 p.m. Monday. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, take part in activities and take home swag at the National Novel Writing Kickoff Party. Both events will be in Lewis Auditorium.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday in the children's services department, youths (K-12) can participate in a National Chemistry Week celebration at Forensic-themed Chemical Demonstrations.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first-floor meeting room, youths 12-18 can attend Meeting of the Teen Minds. The topic of discussion will be the 2016 election, and a local newspaper editor will be on hand to interview teens about their opinions.

At 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the children's program room, kids 2 and under, accompanied by a caregiver, can attend Wee Wigglers Storytime, featuring stories, songs and other activities.

At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 8 to 18 and those under 8 accompanied by a caregiver can make graveyard pudding cups, this week's project at Kidz Snack Club.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, children 2 to 6 with a caregiver can attend the Preschool Pals Playgroup.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, youths 12 to 18 can attend Teen DIY. This week's project: Halloween masks.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor meeting room, the Wonder Garden Club (kids 5-11, under 8 with a caregiver) will decorate pumpkins, listen to a pumpkin story and enjoy a pumpkin snack.

At 2 p.m. Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, children 11 and under (under 8 with a caregiver) can attend a Halloween party, featuring games and crafts. A photo booth with props will be available.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.