Reluctant Townie: Navigating a haunted house by yourself

Halloween is the best. Scary stories. Pumpkin patches. Enough free candy to keep your dentist in business through the new year.

Perhaps my favorite Halloween tradition of all is the haunted house. I long ago lost the ability to be rattled by a scary movie, but there is something primal about groping your way through the dark in a haunted house that gets the adrenaline flowing every time.

However, you may someday find yourself in a situation where your significant other does not enjoy being scared (let alone willing to pay a premium for the experience), and your children are still too young to bring along without adding the cost of corrective psychotherapy to the ticket price.

There may be nothing more terrifying than going to a haunted house by yourself, but it can be accomplished. To help you along in your solitary journey of fear, I have compiled some tips to surviving, and thriving, in a haunted house, all by your lonesome. (Based on true events.)

TIP #1: GET SOME FRIENDS, LOSER

Look, obviously not all of us are Jimmy Fallon and can call up Kevin Hart whenever we need a buddy to tag along with us to a haunted house. But it helps to have friends of any variety, even if they aren't rich, short and famous.

Ideally, you should begin seeking out and cultivating social relationships with other human beings by late August or early September, so that your friendship may have time to properly blossom before haunted house season begins.

After all, you can't take a stranger on a first friend date to a haunted house without any context, you creep-o. Have some boundaries. This is why nobody replies to the handwritten notes you tape to their bedroom windows!

TIP #2: OR GET SOME IMAGINARY FRIENDS

Imaginary friends are just like real friends, only they won't chip in on gas, or alert you when your keys fall out of your pocket in the parking lot. Still, imaginary friends are a great alternative to bring to a haunted house in lieu of corporeal friends, if only to have someone to trade wisecracks with as you wait 45 minutes in queue behind two star-crossed 'tweens who are testing the physical and legal boundaries of PDA.

TIP #3: WEAR A MASK

Nothing will help you blend into a crowd of junior high students like being a 30-year-old father of two in a creepy clown mask, standing quietly by himself, occasionally cracking provocative bon mots to his imaginary friend.

At the very least, the mask will provide you a level of anonymity that your accidental butt-dial GPS Check-In on Facebook does not.

TIP #4: WORDLESSLY INTEGRATE YOURSELF WITH ANOTHER GROUP IN LINE

To be clear, you're looking for the Bad News Bears of this particular haunted house line. The Revenge of the Nerds. Any group that will accept you as one of its own by not daring to question your sudden presence and proximity. Just stand nearby, angling yourself in their general direction. Check your phone. Don't make eye contact. Let your body language do all the talking.

That way, when you get to the front of the line and the ticket taker asks how many are in your group, you can just nod in the direction of said group, and slide past, no one any the wiser.

TIP #5: IF ALL ELSE FAILS, EMBRACE THE SHAME

The following exchange may happen to you, because it has happened to me:

Ticket Taker: "How many in your party?"

Me: "Uh, just one, I guess."

Ticket Taker: "Just one? You mean just you? Are you kidding me?"

Me: "Indeed, I am not."

Ticket Taker: "Aahahahaha! Who goes to a haunted house by themselves? Wow. Why would anybody do that?"

If you should find yourself on the receiving end of such an exchange, it helps to be prepared with an awesome comeback like "Your Mom goes to a haunted house by herself!" or an alternative plan, such as sobbing uncontrollably in the corner by the complimentary bags of popcorn. Bonus: the creepy clown mask will conceal your too-real tears! (At least, as far as you know!)

TIP #6: WALK SLOWLY

Once you get into the dark, disorienting maze of the haunted house, your first instinct may be to sprint through it like Usain Bolt. This would be a tactical error. If you run through the haunted house, you are putting yourself in front of the crowd and making yourself a prime target for the haunted house actors' spooky shenanigans.

Try a granny-shuffle. That way you can see the "scares" coming in advance, drop to the floor and hit your medical alert bracelet as needed.

TIP #7: CONCEAL CARRY A FIRE EXTINGUISHER

Nothing will stop the knock-off Freddy Kruger from invading your personal bubble faster than a fire-extinguisher blast to the face. Other pros: Fire extinguishers are non-lethal and available free of charge in the stairwells of most residential buildings!

Ryan Jackson guarantees no claim found within this article, in the legal sense, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.