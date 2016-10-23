For the retirees, Oct. 23-30, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Free hearing screenings. Through Nov. 18, The Audiology Clinic at the University of Illinois, 901 S. Sixth St., C. Any person who is interested in hearing assessment, hearing protection devices, or management of hearing problems can make an appointment. No referral is needed. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule a screening appointment, call 333-2230 (no scheduling via email).

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Tuesday,Monticello United Methodist Church, 212 S. Independence, 762-2579; 1:30 p.m. Tuesday,Friendship Center, 410 E. Main St., Clinton, 935-9411; 1 p.m. Wednesday, Tuscola Senior Center, 133 W. Sale St., 253-2278. Class to assist participants prepare to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee. Call 477-5220.

Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday,, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from Health Care providers, door prizes and a "Wellness Clinic." Speaker: Dr. Jessica Ray DPT, CF Physical Therapy, Tuscola. To register, call Jarman Center at 253-2323 or 1-877-223-6109, at least one day in advance.

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U; parking entrance on Matthews, south of Green. Door on Goodwin south of Green. Weekly food distribution for households below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Information at wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Guest speaker: Gary Todd J. Hunter, Republican political activist and author of the political blog, "The Eggplant That Ate Chicago", on "Will the Republicans Keep Control of the Senate?—Senate Races to Watch on Nov. 8."Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 352-4988 or 714-5807.

Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College's Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: "Intro to the Smart Phone - Android," 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7, $20."Tablets for Beginners - iPad," 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9, $15. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 554-1667 or 554-1668.

Veterans honorary Thanksgiving potluck luncheon. Noon Nov. 10, Stevick Senior Center, Champaign. Everyone is welcome to join us for fellowship and to celebrate our honored veterans by bringing a covered dish. Veterans need not bring anything. Veterans will be presented with a small token of our appreciation. Call Debbie at 359-6500 if you would like to participate.

Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspect that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For general information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327. Calls are kept confidential. If you suspect abuse in a nursing home, phone Department of Public Health, 1-800-252-4343.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, dressing, chunky applesauce, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, midori blend vegetables, roll, pie.

Wednesday: Chili with beans,mixed lettuce salad with dressing packet, pears, crackers, cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf, creamed peas and potatoes, beets with pineapple, Texas toast, waldorf salad.

Friday: Liver and onions, potatoes au gratin, baked corn casserole, roll, pudding.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

AARP Tax Aid. Training to prepare taxes will begin soon. Also need tax assistants. If you would like to help, call Cathy at 359-6500.

Friendly Visitor. If you are now (or have been) visiting a senior (friends or neighbors) either in their own home, assisted living or nursing home ... get volunteer credit. Also, if you give seniors rides to doctor's appointments, to pick up prescriptions, etc., just record those hours as "Friendly Visitor" and the recipient's name on your time-sheet. If you would like to start, call Cathy at 359-6500.

Bulk mailings. Volunteers are needed to help various local non-profits fold and stuff envelopes for bulk mailings. Contact Cathy to be added to our contact list.