Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Facebook's DNA Detectives help adoptees

Dick Eastman's Online Genealogy Newsletter recently told about DNA Detectives, "a Facebook group run by volunteers who call themselves 'search angels' and who help adoptees, sperm donor kids, and other who are hunting for their biological relatives." This group, started in 2015 by CeCe Moore now has over 24,000 members. Read more at http://tinyurl.com/jaj8fpr.

New York digitizing city directories

The New York Public Library is digitizing its collection of New York City Directories, 1786 through 1922/23 and making them available online. Philip Sutton's article describing this project, which can be read at http://tinyurl.com/zq3qln6, explains why city directories are so valuable to researchers. In addition to providing the names and addresses of its residents, they provide and names and addresses of churches, businesses, schools, police stations, courts and other government offices, as well as the names of individuals associated with those institutions as far back as 1786. They also "record the price of travel and postage, the kinds of occupations undertaken in the city, the layout of streets," and more.

Initially, the city directories can be accessed and browsed; eventually about 175,000 pages of information will be online. Visit http://tinyurl.com/jngm2sd.

Illinois Civil War resources online

An ILGenWeb project that has been cited as "one of the Internet's premier sites for educational resources," called Illinois in the Civil War, can be found at http://tinyurl.com/gmpu9h4. For example, one can search Civil War rosters by county or by regiment. A search in Champaign County provides a list of the 2,276 who served; each entry includes full name, rank, residence, date of muster, and remarks (such as re-enlisted, wounded, transferred, mustered out, deserted, discharged, died).

Other links are available: Illinois Civil War History provides links to Dyer's Compendium and the Adjutant General's Report. There also are Civil War photo albums (sorted alphabetically by name and also by regiment), a Scrapbook (with index), cemetery listings, Illinois Medal of Honor recipients, and more.

The source of the regiment roster information: Illinois Military Units in the Civil War, published by Civil War Centennial Commission of Illinois, Springfield, 1962.

Anyone doing Illinois Civil War research will find this website's links to be most helpful.

Champaign County's resources

Champaign County's GenWeb page at http://tinyurl.com/gmrbgcj offers links to a variety of interesting and helpful resources. For example, did you know that there are online indexes to Illinois biographies? (Scroll down to Bibliographic Resources.) They are searchable, printable PDF versions, many from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Library. Other Champaign County books are also available in the same format — and searchable.

The website provides links to history, maps, churches, residents, cemeteries, libraries, schools, queries, surnames and German research.

USGenWeb, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has websites for other states, counties, and more! Wise researchers make use of such resources. Visit http://www.usgenweb.org for more information.

Hurricane Matthew exposes Civil War weaponry

"While there haven't been any [Civil War] battles in 151 years, the remnants of the war still exist and must be dealt with." Dick Eastman's Online Genealogy Newsletter reported that when that terrible storm moved up the East Coast it "uncovered a potentially dangerous piece of history at Folly Beach." (That South Carolina area had been a major staging area for Union troops during the war.) The local sheriff's office was called first and then the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordinance Team was contacted in order to have bomb experts explode the old ordnance that apparently had been buried for at least 151 years.

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.