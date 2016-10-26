My Amish Home: Icky critters and an interesting tour

"Do not ye yet understand, that whatsoever entereth in at the mouth goeth into the belly, and is cast out into the draught? But those things which proceed out of the mouth come forth from the heart, and they defile the man. For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemie: These are the things which defile a man; but to eat with unwashen hands defileth not a man." Matthew 15:17-20

This seems to be a good afternoon to do some sewing, bake cookies, read a book or just be. It's dark, it's raining and thunder is rumbling in the distance. The last couple of days were my kind of days: sun, temperature up to 80 degrees. Yes!

Although we did have wind, really windy wind. The early mornings were awesome. The moon was bathing everything with its silvery light.

It is definitely fall. And I'm like our erstwhile staff writer for the Arthur Graphic, Kent Stock. He likes fall, basically a favorite season. What he doesn't like about it is what follows and some of the things that seem to come with it, like the spider webs you walk into.

I send my headlight flying, trying to get rid of the icky things. And then it's the actual spiders. We've had an abundance of them. Mostly those little black, jumpy things. They take up residence in our mailbox. When you open the lid, they jump out at you. Especially if they aren't done reading "My Amish Home."

We've also had these huge fuzzy brown dudes that you almost need a gun to shoot.

One morning, while choring, I picked up a couple of flakes of hay, no gloves, threw it into the manger. Then my headlight caught one of those critters in the beam. I caught my scream before it erupted out of my mouth. It would have probably woke the neighbors.

I had no way of killing it, not being a gun toting kind of person. Then it started clomping, well, it was big enough and had enough feet to clomp, up the side of the manger, so I just took the curry comb and squished it! EEYEW!! OK, time to move on to a more pleasant subject.

Like the tour I did this past Saturday. Two buses from the Bloomington-Normal area, State Farm Insurance employees, wanted to see Amish country. So I was on the one bus. It was very interesting. I actually only misdirected the bus driver once. When we left Shady Crest Farm Market, I told him to go left when, in reality, we wanted to go right. He didn't have to back up very much. I believe he forgave me. I was so embarrassed!

These two buses, totaling 110 people, descended upon Beachy's Bulk Foods, then went on to David Kauffman's for the noon meal. The meal was prepared by Jeanie Hershberger, a superb cook. What a tummy-pleasing meal! I got full way too soon!

It seemed like this past week I didn't get a lot accomplished. We went to two visitations and two funerals. The first one, Clara Yoder ,was a friend of ours. She was 85 years old and had been a widow for a number of years. She had a lot of health issues. The other one was a sister to our sons-in-law. She battled cancer for at least four years.

It is so sad, but God makes no mistakes and we have a living hope in Christ. We don't have to understand, only believe.

I actually haven't done a lot this week, either, and yet it seems like I did.

One big job is out of the way. Whew! I'm glad that is done. I cleaned out our storage shed. It hasn't been done in who knows how long. I even straightened up the loft, both ends, and repacked some stuff. I even came across our wedding clothes. Oh my!

My hubby wouldn't be caught in the kind of suit he wore way back then. It was royal blue! No one wears THAT color these days! Thank goodness! But back then, that is what you wore. Times change, and some things are actually for the better.

In closing: Outside of a dog, a book is a man's best friend. Inside of a dog, it's too dark to read.

What do we want on the menu this week, some tummy-pleasing soup or a decadent dessert? I believe I'll go with the soup.

POTATO CHOWDER

Servings: 4 to 8.

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, chopped

3 cups chicken broth

3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into medium dice

3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into medium dice

2 tablespoons dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup flour

1 cup milk

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature, or 4 ounces cream cheese plus 4 ounces shredded cheddar

2 cups cooked chicken breast, cut into medium dice (about 2 large breast halves)

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over low heat. Add the onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth, potatoes and carrots.

Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes and carrots are fork tender, about 20 minutes. Add the parsley flakes, salt and pepper.

Stir the flour and milk together in a small bowl until smooth, add flour mixture to the soup, and bring the soup to a boil. Stir the soup until it begins to thicken. Add the cheese and stir until the cheese has melted.

Stir in the chicken, and continue cooking until chicken is heated through, but do not boil.