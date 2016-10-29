Bob Swisher: Full slate of events coming up

You have an abundance of sale opportunities in November, starting with the CU Spinners and Weavers annual show and sale next weekend at Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church, 700 W. Kirby Ave., C. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday. For more information, visit centralillinoisfiberguild.org.

Also that weekend, take a drive to Paxton and check out the Home for the Holidays Open House at Country Crossroads, 221 S. Market St. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday.This is Robin McNish's operation, and she will offer refreshments, drawings and special sales.

There are almost a dozen antique sites in Paxton, and most are on Market Street. You could spend the better part of a day just shopping there.

That same weekend, Antiques and More on Staley Road in west Champaign will host a Christmas Open House. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday. The organizers will offer many surprises. They have recently opened a general store inside the mall. It carries homemade goods, such as honey, candy, noodles, jams, jellies and candles. There will be an old car show in the parking lot on both days

Rabbittown in Danville will hold two events in November. The first will be on Nov. 10 at the Consignment Shoppe at Rabbittown Trade Center, 36 College St. It will run from 5-8 p.m. This is an open house. On Nov. 17, they will have another open house to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Rabbittown Antiques and Artisans at their original location, 419 E. Main St. Refreshments and many vendors will be on on hand on both days.

Just a reminder: The Central Illinois Antique Dealers Show and Sale at the Interstate Center in Bloomington takes place today and Sunday.

The 3rd Sunday at the Market is over for the year, but a Nov. 13 Antiques, Collectibles and Craft Show at the Interstate Center in Bloomington is on the schedule. For more information, contact Mike Raycraft at 202-2847.

The first weekend of December is the Gordyville Antique Show.

As the World Series is in full swing (go Cubs!), there comes news via Antique Weekly that a Honus Wagner baseball card sold for a mere $3.12 million. In the same issue was a nice article on the Gurnee Antique Market at 5742 Northridge Drive. The business, featuring 120 dealers in a 21,000-square-foot building, can be contacted at 847-782-9094. Get more info at gurneeantiquemarket.com.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.