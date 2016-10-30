Video: Getting Personal: Anthony Antoine » more Videographer: Heather Coit Anthony Antoine, morning anchor at WCIA 3 News, talks about family, community service and growth at a job he enjoys in Champaign. Plenty more coming in Sunday's Getting Personal in The News-Gazette.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, Champaign resident Anthony Antoine, the morning news anchor on WCIA Channel 3, chats with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli.

What interests you the most right now?

The spectacle that is our current presidential election.

Tell us something few people know about you.

I try to match my socks with my tie every day at work.

You spent your first 10 years on Trinidad and Tobago. What kind of memories do you have of island life?

From walking to the mango tree in the backyard with no shoes or shirt on to playing marbles with friends or even flying a kite, life just seemed easier. Not to mention, the beach wasn't too far away and the sun was always shining. But the thing I miss the most is the food.

What do you think of Midwest winters and weather in general?

This island boy is not a fan of the cold Midwest winters. It's not my thing, will never be my thing, and I'm over it. LOL. I've decided that I only have a few more winters left in me. When I was still a general-assignment reporter in the field during the "polar vortex" mess, I hated life. I would be live covering the cold weather outside saying things like, "Don't go outside unless it's necessary" or "it takes five minutes for frostbite to set in." Yet I'm outside freezing, with tears rolling down my face and ashy skin. Not a fan.

What was it like being in California and working as an intern on shows such as "Entertainment Tonight," "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune"?

Aside from meeting the talent and seeing everything that happens behind the scenes, this internship changed my life. I formed relationships with people I still keep in contact with, and they're always willing to give me constructive criticism. That guidance has been the most valuable part, hands down.

What would be your ideal job in broadcasting?

I have a few areas that would make me happy. I would like to work myself up to a morning show like "Good Morning America" or the "Today" show. Slim chance of that happening, but you know what they say, "You only live once." I can also see myself doing something like "Dateline NBC," "20/20" or "48 Hours," but if it turns out that news isn't in the cards for me, I would love to take over "Parts Unknown" with Anthony Bourdain. I love food and I love to travel.

What do you like about being a morning anchor at WCIA?

I've always been a positive, upbeat kind of person, and I get to sprinkle in some of that with our viewers every morning. Life can be hard, but I'm a firm believer that you have to "control the controllables." You can't control what happens, but you can control how you react, and if we can put you in a positive mood and ready to tackle whatever life throws your way, then we've done our job.

What do you do for fun when you're off work?

I enjoy sitting at home catching up on my favorite TV shows with my wife and two dogs. Netflix and chill if you will. But word to the wise, if you're married and your spouse falls asleep during the episode, you're not allowed to continue watching. I had to learn that the hard way.

What's your favorite "date place" in C-U?

That's tough to answer because there are so many good places in town, but I would probably have to say Radio Maria. Love the food and the ambiance. My wife is a vegetarian, and their "Torta Maria" is her favorite vegetarian dish, so it's always a win-win for us.

I noticed you like to eat. What are your favorite restaurants in C-U and what do you like about them?

Big Grove Tavern: love the seasoned popcorn you get when you are seated, and the bottomless mimosas on the weekends. Silver Creek in Urbana: love the options on their brunch menu. Sitara: best Indian food around. I recommend the chicken tikka masala. Kofusion: Love their sushi and stir-fry, and it has one of our favorite drinks, The White Dragon. Jetz Pizza: Their pizza is always spot on, and Hidden Valley has nothing on their ranch dressing. It's the best I've ever had.

What is your favorite app?

The navigation system on my iPhone; I'm terrible with directions.

Are you still a Big Brother? What do you do with your "Little Brother"?

I'm no longer involved in the Big Brother Big Sister program; I switched to the C-U Mentoring program, and I'm at Jefferson Middle School. I initially had one "little brother," but after a couple months, his cousin started hanging out with us, and after a few weeks, he asked if I would be his mentor, so now I have two little brothers. I usually go during their lunch break, we eat, talk about school, then have some fun in the gym.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I usually get up around 2:30 to 3 a.m., and I start my day by watching the 10 p.m. newscast from the night before and ESPN. But I got to admit, I somehow spend a ridiculous amount of time watching the Chuck Norris infomercials for the Total Gym. Couldn't tell you how many times I thought about getting that thing.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

Getting married.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

My family.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

Yes, Ben and Jerry's ice cream.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

Not reading anything right now, but I would have to say my favorite book is "The Alchemist" by Paulo Coelho.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

Africa, because it's home.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

I have two dogs, Jaxson and Daisy. Jaxson is a poodle mix, and he's spoiled. Every night, he jumps on the bed, lies on my shoulder and demands to be cuddled. When he has enough, he jumps down and heads to his own bed. When I wake up in the morning, he takes my spot and sleeps on my pillow.

Daisy is the lady of the house. Very well-behaved and likes her treats. Although she's smaller than Jaxson, she knows how to put him in his place.

What's your favorite sports team?

The New York Knicks and the N.Y. Giants.

What would you order for your last meal?

A curry chicken roti.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

Myself.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. They rap about situations I can relate to. Growing up in a single-parent household, low-income, no strong male influence, but even though the odds are stacked against you, you still make it out. In my opinion, the difficulties that come with those circumstances are often overlooked or downplayed.

If it's raining outside and I'm cleaning or mellowing out, I like to listen to the Fray, Coldplay and John Mayer. Good music to zone out to. I also listen to a lot of soca, reggae or calypso, so I have quite a bit of Machel Montano, Gyptian, Bob Marley and Davido on my iPhone.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

My wedding day. The turn up was real.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

Oprah and Barack and Michelle Obama. I'm on the grill making burgers and steaks. For side dishes, we're having corn on the cob, potato salad, collard greens, mac and cheese. For dessert, Ben and Jerry's ice cream.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

Jesus Christ -- no explanation necessary. I'm a believer.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

Negativity. It gets you nowhere, and if you hate your situation that much, change it. I am very trusting of people, even when they don't deserve it, and it comes back to bite me. Wish I could change that about myself.

What's your best piece of advice?

Trust God.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

Taco Bell. Whatever minimum wage was at that time.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

I was doing sales in Ohio, and my then-girlfriend was hired at the University of Illinois and moved to Illinois. I knew I wasn't happy with sales and wanted to put my degree to use. I moved to Illinois because we reached a time in our relationship where we needed to be in the same city, and I was fortunate to receive a job working in production at WCIA. It was the door I needed to get back into the field.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

I regret not doing a study-abroad program in college.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

I walk away to clear my mind and revisit it later.