Letters from Birdland: Canines, chickens a tricky puzzle to master

Many years ago, when I was a second-grader at Booker T. Washington School in Champaign, I had the opportunity to help test out a revolutionary device. The Plato Project put computers in our elementary school in the early 1970s.

We didn't know it was revolutionary. We didn't know that people were probably taking data on us. We just thought it was great fun. For all we knew, playing computer games was business as usual for all second-graders.

The computer room had a long table with a line of monitors, and today we would think they were huge and ugly: gray metal boxy things with black screens and a glowing green cursor that would make words and sometimes rudimentary pictures (made with Xs) in response to our typing. We played hangman, math games (just glorified flashcards) and games of logic.

I remember a story problem about a fox, a chicken, a boat and some corn. The task was to ferry the fox, the chicken and the corn safely across the river.

The problem was that only one of these would fit in the boat. If you left the fox and the chicken alone together, the fox would eat the chicken. If you left the chicken and the corn alone together, the chicken would eat the corn. You have three items that need to cross, and you want to take the smallest number of trips. Whom do you take first?

Try it. Try taking chicken over first, leaving the corn safely with the carnivorous fox. But remember that you have to go back and forth many times across the river to keep everything safe.

Birdland is a little like that. If we let both dogs out loose together, they will take off to roam the countryside, coming back hours later full of burs and mud.

The black dog, Ursula, is content to stay around the house alone, but the brown dog, Cullen, is a rambling man. We finally figured out, though, that he wants company on his expeditions. Ursula is happy to follow, but won't take off on her own.

Therefore, we have a strict one-dog-in-one-dog-out policy. We only let them out together while we're outside too, which is pretty often. One of us always has some kind of outdoor chore going on -- weeding, constructing the new front porch, mucking out the chicken coop, or simply walking around the yard with our coffee, looking at the sky, the plants, the weather and planning out the chores for the week.

However, there are other hazards, too. Ursula knows how to open the door on the chicken yard: Just tuck your claw into the chicken wire and pull. Cullen hasn't figured it out yet.

Because of problems with predators, we don't let the chickens out of their yard until late afternoon, when we can sit in our Adirondack chairs on the "chicken patio" and watch them, but if we don't take care, Ursula lets them out much earlier. It's not the chickens she's after but the delicious pellets in their hopper, which she will clean out.

I sometimes watch from the kitchen window and see her look over her shoulder and all around. When she decides the coast is clear, she'll trot over to the coop, and I rap sharply on the kitchen window. She'll jump and trot back to her usual sunny spot in the kitchen yard. She looks pretty innocent, too. "Who, me?" she'll ask, with her expressive eyes. "I was only taking a little stroll."

Cullen poses different risks with the chickens. He doesn't care for their food, but when the chickens are out, he has a hard time just watching them.

They will be minding their own business, scratching in the high grass for grubs and grasshoppers and other tasty morsels. Cullen will follow them with his eyes until he just can't stand it anymore. Soon, he will take off running. He particularly likes to chase the little Polish silky, a white bantam with feathers so fine they look like fur.

Twice now, he has actually caught his friend. Oh, he means him no harm, but the chicken doesn't enjoy getting his feathers all wet. So far I have been able to rescue him, but he is not amused with this game.

Every day, we play this logic: keeping the dogs and chickens happy and safe. But I have figured out one more piece of that long-ago computer puzzle. You can't leave either of my dogs alone with the corn, because they will eat it. I don't know how to get everyone safely across the river.

Walk in beauty; work in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in the logic problems in the wider world and in her own backyard. You can read more of her writings and see photos at letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail in care of this newspaper.