Library events, Oct. 30-Nov. 6, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 3 p.m. Monday at the main library, teens are invited to get their spook on with frightful activities and snacks at Hallowteen, part of the Teens @ the Library series that's offered every Monday through Thursday after school.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, meet former Illini football player Kevin Jackson, who is now a senior research scientist at the Beckman Institute. He'll introduce a cooling helmet for treating athletic injuries. His presentation is part of Tuesdays at Ten, a series introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, listen to poets from the C-U Poetry Group as they perform their work at a poetry jam. The group meets weekly to share poems and exchange honest feedback to make their poems better.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, school-age kids and their families can attend Puzzlemania, featuring jigsaws, crosswords, brain teasers and more.

At 1 p.m. Saturday at the main library, celebrate the election season with a screening of the 1939 classic movie, "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," starring Jimmy Stewart.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, find out about the planets from astronomers at this month's Astronomy at the Library series. The library is partnering with the University of Illinois to offer engaging science presentations on topics ranging from planets to black holes to galaxies to the origins of the universe.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 6 p.m. Thursday in the Jean Evans Archives Room, learn how to explore your family history at "Beginning Genealogy Workshop: Working with Sources." For more information and to register for this free program, call the Champaign County Historical Archives at 217-367-4025.

Adults seeking help with computers, tablets, phones or similar devices can attend "Friday Tech Help" in the second-floor study rooms. It runs from 3 to 4 p.m. on Fridays in November and December. The program is open to anyone 50 and over and under 50 if time permits.

On Saturday, attend a full day of music and storytelling events during "C-U Folk & Roots Festival @ the Library." Hear Jordan Kaye and the Prairie Dogs, children's performer Andrew Heathwaite, storyteller Janice Del Negro and more.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday in the downstairs meeting room, kids 12 to 18 are invited to attend a Halloween party. Pre-registration is required. The event will feature a movie, and a photo booth with props will be available for silly photo opportunities.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, youths 8 to 18 and those under 8 with a caregiver can make Indian Corn Cookies at this week's Kidz Snack Club in the children's program room.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.