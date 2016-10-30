The Reluctant Townie: Fear and dread on a dark and scary night

It was a dark and stormy night. Perfect for Halloween. Joe Thompson wasn't expecting any trick-or-treaters. Even if some managed to make it out this far, where the nearest neighbor was over a mile down the gravel county road that ran in front of Joe's property, the barbed-wire fence and "NO TRESPASSING" signs should deter anyone from actually ringing his doorbell.

No, Joe would not be having any trick-or-treaters tonight. That was kind of the point. He was off the grid.

Still, he couldn't bring himself to pass up the Halloween candy display near the checkout register at the grocery store, even if it was loaded with GMOs that were designed by the one-world government to control your mind and suppress mankind's inherent telekinetic abilities.

He pulled a caramel out of his pocket, unwrapped it and chewed it as he walked around the rear of his modest and untended ranch house, ignoring the storm battering the edges of him, and stopped at the entrance to the underground bunker he had spent the past two years building with his bare hands.

He hadn't even consulted YouTube or Google for a tutorial — he didn't want to leave the slightest digital trace, any amount of information could give away his position, which could then be so easily plugged into the targeting system of a strike drone.

Once in the bunker, he stood before his wall of guns, admiring their contours. The only thing missing was a laser gun. He had read that the Reptilians had laser technology. The opposite wall was covered in shelves of canned and freeze-dried food. There was another "pantry" that he had hollowed out of the ground behind his bunker, filled with enough foodstuff to keep him alive for two years, or until the worst had passed above ground.

The main room of the bunker was bare, except for a recliner; this is where Joe would sleep when the inevitable came to pass. He liked to hang out down here sometimes. It was quiet.

He reclined in the chair, unwrapped another caramel and shoved the whole brick in his mouth. Suddenly, he heard knocking on the door to his bunker.

KNOCK! KNOCK! KNOCK!

Joe sat forward in his chair, his muscles tense. He tried to swallow the candy, but it needed more chewing.

"TRICK OR TREAT!" came a voice from outside the bunker.

KNOCK! KNOCK! KNOCK!

"I KNOW YOU'RE IN THERE! I SAID TRICK OR TREAT!"

There was something at once familiar about the voice, but in the shock of the moment, Joe's brain could not place it.

He instinctively moved to his wall of guns. Quickly debating the merits of each, Joe chose the shoulder-launched rocket. A few moments later, he had climbed the stairs to the door, adjusting his grip on the handle and launch button, drawing a bead on the doorway, center mass.

KNOCK! KNOCK! KNOCK!

Joe unlocked the door and pushed it open. Standing above him, outside of the bunker entrance, was a sight that made Joe's blood run cold.

"Trick or treat, smell my feet, Joe," said President Barack Obama.

"OBUMMER?!!" he exclaimed, the half-chewed caramel working against him. "What are you doing here?"

"As you may know, I only have a few months left in office, but a whole lot of Doomsday prophecy I've yet to fulfill."

"I noticed," said Joe, disarmed by the president's casual tone. "To be honest, I have been wondering what exactly you were waiting for."

The president flashed his winning, toothy smile.

"I have been waiting for you to least expect it." Obama laughed, but as he did so, the sound of his laugh grew raspier, more terrible, more reptilian. The skin fell from his face and revealed his true form: an evil reptilian humanoid.

"You know what's next," hissed the reptile standing in front of Joe. "I'm going to need your guns!"

"Over my dead bo—" Joe began, aiming his rocket launcher, but at once, it was ripped from his hands.

The reptilian Obama held out one of his scaly green hands and touched the other to his forehead in a gesture of concentration. Joe heard a great clattering erupt from within his bunker, and jumped through the doorway just in time to avoid being eviscerated by the torrent of guns and ammunition that blew past him.

Reptile Obama used his mind powers to set the arsenal in a neat pile on the ground between them. Then he waved his hands in a circle, and in a flash of cold, green light, the guns had disappeared, and in their place sat a four-tiered cake.

"You'll be happy to know that your guns have been repurposed by the government and converted into a wedding cake for a homosexual couple."

"Noooooooooo!!!!!!"

"You will now board this FEMA bus, so you can be taken to a processing facility somewhere within a network of secret concentration camps we have erected within Wal-Mart Supercenters across the heartland. There, a roomy coffin, er, cot awaits you."

The reptile humanoid began to laugh its terrible, dry laugh again.

"Tell me this, Obummer! Why do you hate America so much?!"

"Because I'm a communist reptile humanoid from outer space!"

The reptile's laugh grew more worrisome and alien with each hissing, hacking bark.

Then Joe awoke suddenly. He had fallen asleep in his recliner. In a sudden rush of panic, he looked over at his wall of guns. Much to his relief, all of them were accounted for. Even the shoulder-mounted rocket launcher.

The caramel was still in his mouth, half-chewed. He began chewing it with renewed interest and walked out of his bunker to watch the storm, and to mentally count the number of days Obama had remaining in office.

Until then, Joe wouldn't be traveling far from this bunker. The threat was ever-present. He needed to be ready.

"What you waitin' for, Obama?" said Joe into the storm, feeling vaguely defeated. "I just don't understand you."

Overhead, he thought he heard the soft buzzing of an approaching strike drone.

Ryan Jackson wishes you a happy Halloween, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.