CHAMPAIGN — As a high school student, Roberta "Bobbi" Asher remembers admiring older couples as they danced the fox trot and other steps.

She thought they looked fabulous and she wanted to learn how to dance like that.

So after entering the University of Illinois she was lucky enough to get into the popular ballroom dance classes taught by Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta.

Like Miss V's other students, Asher never forgot her. The River Forest resident returned to campus Wednesday to join others at the University YMCA in honoring Miss V, winner of the 40 North 88 West Champaign County Arts Council's 2016 ACE Award for lifetime achievement.

"She's somebody who stays with you your whole life," Asher said. "She shared the joy of dancing. She made sure we looked good out there. She had a way of making us want to please her."

Now using a cane to get around, the indomitable Miss V continues to teach ballroom dance — two classes each week — at the University YMCA.

"She never stops," said Pat Knowles, a longtime friend. "She's a pink bulldozer. When she can't walk anymore she takes up the ukulele."

Miss V teaches that instrument to four other students after her dance classes at the Y. She also knits, crochets, sews and does tatting, embroidery and rug-braiding.

She's always willing to teach and to learn — she's a quick study, said another friend, Susan Taylor.

Villacorta is also always ready to travel — even though she had her left knee replaced 10 years ago due to arthritis.

She looks forward to going in February to Vienna, Austria, with Kirk Knapp and Catherine Yao, two of her current students at the University Y.

"It has been my dream to go to Vienna ever since I taught at the UI, to take a few of the students there to do the Viennese waltz," she said.

Villacorta taught ballroom dance and physical education courses for 25 years at the university.

She also taught dance for the Urbana Park District and Urbana Adult Education and at Danville Area Community College.

"She loves being around students and she loves teaching above anything else," Knowles said.

Let's tango

As evidence of the regard in which her many students hold her, some pitched in to buy the bronze sculpture "Tango" to be permanently installed, in her honor, at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana. The inscription reads:

"Thanks, Miss V, for introducing us to the many joys of ballroom dancing. Your firm hand helped guide us through the fears and insecurities of the beginning ballroom dancer to the smiles and confidence that comes from a little experience. Some of us found a lifetime hobby, others a lifetime partner, and a few became national ballroom dance champions. We all had a good time."

That amazed and surprised Villacorta.

"It's just a show of gratitude to me that they learned and some became dance competitors," she said. "It was something unexpected like this ACE Award."

Former students also have invited her to their weddings.

How many? More than she can count on her fingers, she said, holding up both hands.

Miss V, of course, taught more than dance in her classes — she imparted lessons in etiquette, manners, respect and grace, according to Julie Klassen, who dedicated her 2014 novel, "The Dancing Master," to her former teacher.

Klassen took every UI ballroom dance class she could with the "legendary" 4-foot-something Filipina.

"She was strict and she carried a stick, which she used to tap out the tempo and occasionally to prod a misbehaving pupil," Klassen wrote. "Even so, we loved her and would have danced around the moon for her in hopes of winning one of her rare, magnificent smiles."

Asked about the stick, Miss V feigned not to remember.

"When there's no music, I use a drum," she said. "Maybe I use a stick to help keep the beat, but I don't use it to hit people."

She did cop to being strict.

"I would just go like this (she crosses her arms) and watch people solemnly because I had 40 people and I had to grade them at the time and everybody wants an A."

No gum

She also was known for not allowing her students to chew gum in class and for insisting the young men wear their shirts tucked in and the women wear dresses or skirts.

Even so, ballroom dance in the free-wheeling '70s was the single most popular physical education course at the UI. Villacorta taught most of the classes.

She still found the time then to write two textbooks, "Step by Step to Ballroom Dancing," and "Charleston, Anyone?" Both were published in the '70s and used by 20 or more other universities.

As part of her courses, Villcorta also hosted formal dances for her students, insisting they dress up for them. After one, her students went to eat at Sambo in Campustown.

Afterward, while stilling wearing ball gowns and suits or tuxedoes, they danced down the middle of Green Street.

"I could not believe it," said Villacorta, who heard of it afterward.

Her upbringing

Villacorta came to the UI in 1964 from the Philippines to obtain her second master's degree, in leisure studies. She never wanted to go back.

"I never moved out because I love this community," she said. "I had a very nice transition from college life in the Philippines to college life here."

Easing the way were host families and the University YMCA, which she calls her second home here.

"She's really a treasure here at the Y," said Ann Rasmus, associate director. "She is unflappably positive and enthusiastic and brings a lively sense of fun and just delight to anything she's a part of here."

As a UI graduate student, Villacorta was active at the Y and in the Graduate Student Organization. She made a point of befriending other international students, who later would help her plan a lengthy trip to Europe.

In Manila, she grew up the second oldest of eight surviving children. Their father oversaw all the hospitals in the Philippines. Their mother was a homemaker.

Though her family had two servants — they were not rich, she said — her parents made their children do chores so they would learn to be responsible and how to delegate.

At Philippine Normal College, the country's top one for training elementary school teachers, she studied physical education and also was a Girl Scout troop leader. She continues to mention today that through the Scouts she learned how to be resourceful and to persevere.

While in college, Villacorta also was a member of and the stage manager of the folk dance troupe, coached volleyball and played basketball for the women's team. A forward, she was the team's highest scorer — though she's only 4-foot-11.

"What I lacked in height I made up in speed and accuracy in shooting," she said.

After graduating, she taught PE in high school in the Philippines and during the summers worked on a master's degree in education at the University of the Philippines.

After 10 years, she came here — and stayed. In 1974, she became a U.S. citizen, though it was hard, she said, to give up her Philippine citizenship.

Fiercely independent, Miss V, who lives in an apartment in Campustown, has been single all her life but says she "has many children" — the thousands of students she's seen transform from ugly ducklings to swans.

That, and their smiles, she said, have been her reward.