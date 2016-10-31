Dr. Sally J. Foote: Having a ball

Photo by: Sally J. Foote Dr. Sally J. Foote's dog, Bella, plays with the Automatic Ball Launcher that is made by Pet Safe.

By Sally J. Foote

My staff has a great knack for wanting to test toys and equipment that can help improve dog behaviors. Our pets put them to use, and then we give recommendations to our clients.

Recently, we received two different ball launchers to try out on my dog, Bella. She loves to catch tennis balls in the yard, so she was a good candidate for testing. We do not have a fenced-in yard, so Bella does her ball play on a long lunge line.

One ball launcher is the Automatic Ball Launcher by Pet Safe. This launcher has a corded plug, and it also can run off a battery. You can set the distance of the ball delivery, as well as the arc.

Another thing I liked about this product is it has an electric eye. If your dog is close to the launcher, it will not go off. That way, your dog won't get hit when the ball ejects.

This launcher can hold three balls (included). When you load the balls into the machine, there is a short beep, then a second or two delay for the ball to launch. This tells the dog that the ball is coming.

Bella caught on very fast. She really liked the way the balls fly at varying heights and distances.

Some dogs can be trained to drop the ball into the launcher themselves. Bella was not catching onto this in the one session I worked with her, but I am sure she would pick it up over time.

We played with this in the house, too. I set the distance to be short, and we have a large recreation room without breakables. I tried a nerf-type ball, but the advancer squished it down, and it would not launch.

The cost of this launcher is about $150, depending on your source.

The second launcher I tried was the iFetch by bulbhead. This one has to be run on a cord. It came with two balls that it holds before launch. The device doesn't have the height or range setting.

It is pretty straightforward as a launcher. Noise from the rotor right before launching is a signal that a ball is coming.

This one was not good for us in the yard. Bella's lunge line got wrapped around the extension cord. For a fenced-in yard, it would be fine. Inside, this one had a lower arc and did not pop the ball out as hard, so it was better for indoor use.

This product retails for about $200.

Bella is a 45-pound Labrador/ Blue Heeler mix. She really likes to jump high and is very fast to catch anything. The more challenging the better. She liked the Pet Safe product best. It was easier to use in our yard setting with the battery option.

Indoors, I felt better using the iFetch system. Despite not having much to destroy in the indoor room, I could imagine a ball flying into a window with the Pet Safe system.

I think these are great products for enriching a dog's home and life, especially if you can train your dog to drop the ball in themselves. Both products have instructional booklets but do not show you how to train your canine to use it.

These products are perfect for people who have trouble throwing a ball. If you lack time to give your dog lots of exercise or if boredom sets in during periods of bad weather, this can be a good investment.

Sally J. Foote can be found at Okaw Veterinary Clinic in Tuscola. She has articles on puppy socialization and other topics at okawvetclinic.com.