Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: Books identify Scottish-Americans

Gravestones often provide family data that is not found elsewhere. Unfortunately, many stones having helpful information are crumbling away, destroyed by vandals, or cleared away by governmental entities planning modern developments.

Fortunately, genealogical societies are actively involved in transcribing the information found on gravestones, and some authors are compiling such data well.

Such is the case with David Dobson, who recently published Scottish-American Gravestones 1700-1900 — Volume II. Based on both published and unpublished material, this book "differs from volume one in that it includes gravestone inscriptions located in cemeteries on both sides of the Atlantic." This book consists of an alphabetical listing of over 1,600 individuals; however, since each entry often contains three or more other named individuals, the book is a "little goldmine" of family information. (There is no index.)

For example, on page 136, "SHAW, Robert, born around 1793, son of Thomas Shaw, (1772-1822), and his wife Mary Nicholson, (1772-1842), in Lockerbie, emigrated to USA before 1850 [Dryfesdale MI, Dumfries-shire]." (Volume I no doubt has the list of sources and their abbreviations. It would be helpful if the key to source abbreviations were also in this volume.)

Scottish-American Gravestones 1700-1900: Volume II is a 158-page softcover book, ISBN 978-0-8063-5805-5, that can be ordered as Item #8117 from Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 260, Baltimore, MD 21211 @ $19.95 plus shipping (first book, $5.50; each additional item $2.50). Visa and MasterCard orders may be placed toll-free at 800-296-6687 or on the publisher's website at http://www.genealogical.com.

It is interesting to note that a search on the publisher's website for the author resulted in a list of 131 works written by Dobson. It might be appropriate to purchase other books by Dobson — or view them at a local genealogy library.

Maps featured in magazine

The September/October 2016 issue of the Library of Congress Magazine is now available, and free, at http://tinyurl.com/jttjyl5. Titled "Making of the Modern Map," this issue describes some of the library's holdings, from imaginary maps (e.g., Huckleberry Finn's travels) and Renaissance maps to maps of geospatial data. Several map-related items are also available for sale.

Early Kentucky marriage indexes of African-Americans online

The University of Kentucky has announced that a project has been developed to index early marriages of African-Americans in Lexington, Ky. Details of this project can be read at http://tinyurl.com/z4gobzx. The indexes include the years 1866—1882 and 1958—1968 in Fayette County and include the name of each bride and groom, and the page number of the actual marriage bond held at the County Clerk's office. The digitized versions of the indexes are now freely available to the public and one can browse through the images of the online books at http://tinyurl.com/grp3hpa. Eventually the indexes will be transcribed for easier access.

The original indexes and marriage bond books are available for use by the public in the Fayette County Clerk's Office, 162 East Main St., Lexington, KY 40507, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday—Friday; phone 859-253-3344. "Copies may be made by the counter staff."

Germans to America database

FamilySearch has an online database, US Germans to America Index — 1850-1897, which can be searched, free, at http://tinyurl.com/jukbrnp. A search for the surname, Borjes, resulted in several "hits," including three, all born in Germany, that traveled from Bremen and Southampton to New York, New York, in 1889, on the ship, Elbe: Catha. [Catherine], age 24; Anna, age 3; and Minna, infant. The data has an error, however. Anna and Minna were twin daughters of Catherine, and both were born in June 1885. Thus the age, 3, should have been Minna's age.

Genealogists welcome databases, especially those that are free. However, the information they provide may contain errors and should be compared to the original source record in order to check for accuracy whenever possible.

Queries, genealogical questions from researchers and genealogical materials readers would like to share will be printed in this column free. Joan Griffis may be reached via email at jbgriffis@aol.com or by sending a letter to Illinois Ancestors, c/o The News-Gazette, P.O. Box 677, Champaign, IL 61824-0677.