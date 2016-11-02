Meg Makes: Sweet-potato bread tastes like fall
As the growing season ended, my mom harvested a bumper crop of sweet potatoes.
I'd never seen anything like it.
She started experimenting with substituting sweet potatoes for squash or pumpkin in various recipes, and found this cranberry-sweet potato bread was a winner. It's not too sweet, and it tastes like fall.
Cranberry-Sweet Potato Bread
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
2 1/2 cups flour (you can substitute up to 1 cup whole-wheat flour)
2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup canola oil
1 3/4 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes
1/2 14-ounce can whole-cranberry sauce
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix ingredients and pour into four 6-by-31/2-inch baking tins. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or when a toothpick comes out clean.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.