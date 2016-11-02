Meg Makes: Sweet-potato bread tastes like fall

As the growing season ended, my mom harvested a bumper crop of sweet potatoes.

I'd never seen anything like it.

She started experimenting with substituting sweet potatoes for squash or pumpkin in various recipes, and found this cranberry-sweet potato bread was a winner. It's not too sweet, and it tastes like fall.

Cranberry-Sweet Potato Bread

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 1/2 cups flour (you can substitute up to 1 cup whole-wheat flour)

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup canola oil

1 3/4 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

1/2 14-ounce can whole-cranberry sauce

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix ingredients and pour into four 6-by-31/2-inch baking tins. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or when a toothpick comes out clean.

Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.