My Amish Home: Trips include one down memory lane

"Ye call me Master and Lord: and ye say well; for so I am. If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; ye also ought to wash one another's feet. For I have given you an example, that ye should do as I have done to you. Verily, verily, I say unto you. The servant is not greater than his lord; neither he that is sent greater than he that sent him." John 13:13-16

Tuesday evening and I'm trying to get a head start on my writing. I usually do it on Wednesday. But hubby is getting a massage this evening, so I figured I may as well get started.

I have a few other projects I could work on, but I wasn't in the mood to start.

We did have another beautiful day, although it was chilly. I did the laundry when I got back from getting hubby at work. I love doing laundry, but I thought I'd never get done. The stuff dried so nicely and smelled so fresh. It was such a good feeling to have a stack of clean towels in the closet and the clothes all folded and in the drawers.

But it doesn't last. Unless, of course, Erwin would decide this really was his last shower until spring. (NEVER!) He thought it was too chilly to get wet!

The 23rd annual Haiti Benefit Sale in Arthur is now history. We actually went for supper on Friday evening after I did my one cleaning job.

Saturday morning we went for breakfast. Actually Erwin went with son-in-law and grandson, Lloyd and Galen. I took the bike as I had to go do my other cleaning job in the afternoon.

I had two different jobs at the sale and I loved doing both. The first one was wiping the breakfast trays. Mrs. Oma Schrock and I helped each other. We had a grand time of yakking and watching people. Several young boys and girls brought the dirty trays to us and also took the clean trays away.

When that was finished, I went over to the lunch stand. My job was to keep the condiment table cleaned and the containers filled. I really enjoyed that, too.

When I left after the crowd had thinned out, I was surprised at how nice it was outside. It made going to do my cleaning a lot easier.

I got done sooner than I expected, but it was still almost dark when I got home. It was such a nice night to bike. It was actually relaxing.

I had to go to the IGA before going home, so I saw the lighted Pumpkin House. That was actually the first time I saw it lit up. It really did look fascinating. But I'm wondering what kind of lights are in the pumpkins and how do they get them way up to the top?

Monday was another gorgeous day. In the afternoon, I biked to the neighbors on a small errand. On the way home, I wished I would have somewhere else to go on the bike.

Then I thought about it: Way back in June, when I was German school teacher, I told my class of girls if they learned the 23rd Psalm and Ten Commandments in German, they will get a gift. Which they did, a much better job of memorizing than I did. They did super.

The gifts weren't done when school was finished, so I told them I would get it to them later. I hadn't intended for it to be this much later! But anyway, Monday afternoon I delivered them.

One of the girls, Wanita Slabaugh, lives over by Cadwell.

Actually, they built a new house across the road from where Clifford and Ethel Martin used to live. I believe their son Jerry lives there now. It was like taking a trip down memory lane.

We used to live way back in the field in Cliffords' rental house. Edwin Yoders lived in the old house across the road from Cliffords. I always enjoyed going over to Edwins and playing with their girls. They were a bit younger than I was, but I still enjoyed it and I loved that old house.

Everything has changed, but just going that road brought back so many memories.

There was a grocery store in Cadwell, run by Howard and Mae Selbert. I would bike over there to get stuff from the store. Probably my mom wanted to get me out of her hair, so she sent me to the store.

In closing: True freedom is not found by choosing our own way, but by yielding to God's way.

Want a different kind of pie for a memory-making holiday meal? Try this one.

BUTTERNUT-SWEET POTATO PIE

Pastry for a single-crust pie (9 inch)

4 large eggs

1 1/3 cups half and half cream

1 cup cooked, mashed butternut squash

1 cup cooked, mashed sweet potato (about 1 medium)

1/2 cup honey

1 tablespoon flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Dash of ground cloves

Whipped topping, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry dough to 1/8-inch thick circle; transfer to 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate. Flute edge.

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, squash, sweet potato, honey, flour, salt and spices. Pour into pastry shell.

Bake 50-60 minutes or until knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

Cover edge loosely with foil during the last 15 minutes if needed to keep from overbrowning. Remove foil.

Cool on rack; serve within 2 hours or refrigerate and serve cold. If desired, serve with whipped topping.

*For a creamy, custardy type of pie, separate eggs, whip whites and fold in last.