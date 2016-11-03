Rich Warren: Strike up the brand: Is it really worth it?

Brand names once represented the gold standard. When you bought an RCA, Zenith or Sony TV you owned the best. So much so that Korea's LG bought Zenith hoping to ride its reputation in the U.S. But by the time it owned Zenith, the company's declining popularity turned into an albatross, and LG mostly discarded the brand. A similar fate awaited RCA as it went through a variety of owners. Sony barely makes all of its own TVs any longer. Even the new prestige brand, Samsung, tarnishes as its phones ignite. Which brings us to a recommendation and a listener email concerning brand names.

Smartphones are ridiculously overpriced. You pay as much for prestige as performance when you buy an Apple or Samsung. Now Google joins the crowd by abandoning its high-performance fairly priced Nexus phones for its new expensive Pixel line that competes head-on with Apple and Samsung.

Boycott these premium phones. Spending $650 or more on an easily breakable product that will be obsolete in two years defies common sense. The chips that constitute nearly all smartphones come from the same small group of manufacturers. A plethora of new second-tier Chinese phones (remember that Apple may be designed in the U.S. but is manufactured in China) offer 95 percent of the performance for a fraction of the price if you're willing to use the Android operating system.

Consider brands such as OnePlus, ZTE, Oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei-Honor, and yes, venerable Motorola, which is now part of the Chinese company Lenovo. OnePlus developed a bit of a swelled head. It introduced its highly regarded OnePlus 3 at about $350 and it now sells for $550. All of the above brands trail the big-name leaders in technology and features by about six months. That's not a bad sacrifice for saving $200 or more.

Google boasted the new Pixels are the first phones to incorporate its newest Nougat Android operating system along with Google Assistant and free cloud storage for all of your photos and videos. If those attributes motivate you, then spend the extra $300-$450 for a Pixel. Nougat will be coming to the rest of the Android universe come January (assuming your phone is advanced enough to work with it).

Thus, our reader question: "Yesterday I went TV shopping, the 4K price is now within my reach, but they have something called SUHD which I'm told has a 10 bit board to enhance the colors instead of a 6 bit or 8 bit board. The comparison between the two was remarkable, but it was meant to be. Also, the Vizios seem to be less expensive than the Samsungs. I was told Vizio was a value product which I finally was able to discern meant that they were good quality products, but unlike Samsung did no R&D and waited to adopt the new technology. Therefore, the Vizios would be a year or two behind the Samsungs. So I left with my head spinning not knowing whether to get the 4K Vizio now or pay up for the 4K SUHD Samsung."

First, SUHD is a Samsung marketing gimmick. There is no standard named SUHD. Second, you are correct concerning Vizio, which simply waits to adopt new technology and then inexpensively markets it. However, Vizio is only about nine months behind.

Current 8-bit models display 16,777,216 colors, which believe it or not are fewer than discernible to the human eye. New 10-bit, also known as High Dynamic Range (HDR), enables virtually all the colors you can see. However, the biggest HDR improvement is contrast. Right now, there's very little video source material that takes advantage of 10-bit. Further, an 8-bit set can "fake" quasi-10-bit quality. In a year, most sets will be 10-bit. Go buy the Vizio and enjoy it now rather than waiting.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.