Bob Swisher: Check out Amishland shows next weekend

The second weekend in November brings about what I believe is the largest early American and primitives event in the nation. Five women produce shows at seven locations in the heart of central Illinois, commonly known as Amishland.

Arcola will host three of the locations, and Tuscola and Arthur will each have two.

Dealers come from all over the U.S., and I would guess there are between 280 and 300 at all locations. I attended every site last year, and in order to do this, I had to go to some really early in the day.

In Tuscola, visit the Rural Life Antique Show at the Douglas County Museum, 700 S. Main St., and the Tuscola Community Building, 122 W. North Ave. Sales will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds in Arthur will host dealers in two large buildings. Last year, they had more than 50 dealers. That show will run from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Gathering on the Prairie at the Otto Center near Arthur will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday

Check out the Country Spirit Antique Show in Arcola. One site is the Arcola Center, 107 W. Main St. Hours will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Also, head to the Best Western Plus Hotel just off Interstate 57. That site will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A two-day ticket costs $10 at the door and $8 online. Saturday-only tickets are $5 at the door. The ticket price covers both locations. For more information, call 312-957-1065 or visit countryspiritshow.com. Other antique sales will take place in downtown Arcola.

Good antiquing!

