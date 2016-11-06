Don Follis: Like it or not, we all live in an age of exposure

A recent essay by Pastor Rich Nathan from Columbus, Ohio, characterizes the days we live in as the "Age of Exposure." In essence, all humankind ultimately will be exposed. Nathan argues that this should inform how we live.

The essay reminded made me of a boyhood incident where I saw firsthand the exposure of one of the leaders in my church. It occurred one Sunday after church services as several teen-age boys were playing football out on the church lawn. As we played, an ornery elementary-school boy grabbed the football and started running. He teased the rest of us to try and get the ball back. One of the junior high boys suddenly overreacted, grabbing the little guy and throwing him hard to the ground. We got the ball back, but the boy ran crying into the church building.

Less than a minute later the father of the junior high boy came bounding out of the church and right into the middle of where we were playing. He pushed his own junior high boy to the ground. When his son stood up, his father slammed him down again. "How's that feel?" he yelled at his boy. "You like that?"

The rest of us froze. Out of nowhere my dad and a couple of other men emerged, grabbing the man and physically escorting him back into the church building. That day I saw firsthand this church leader's ferocious temper.

Fortunately, the man calmed down and came to his senses. He even came back outside, along with my dad and the other men. By then the mothers and other children had gathered on the church lawn. In front of everyone, including his own son, the man apologized to all of us. There is even more good news. This man recommitted his life to serving God and eventually left farming to study for the ministry. He went on to serve as a pastor for 20 years.

Maybe you never have been exposed like that. Surely you have feared it. Who of us hasn't acted, at least in private, in ways we never would want another person to ever see?

This is exactly what Pastor Rich Nathan from the Vineyard Church in Columbus, Ohio, addresses in his essay, calling these days in America the "Age of Exposure." His examples resonate.

We've seen Donald Trump's crude and vulgar language used in discussing his sexual exploits. We've seen Hillary Clinton's credibility repeatedly undermined by WikiLeaks releases, suggesting political hypocrisy of the most brazen form.

We saw how Debbie Wasserman Schultz was forced to resign as chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee after leaked emails showed party officials conspiring to sabotage the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

We see cities across America exploding with protests after videos from dashboard cameras, cellphones and body cameras portray excessive force by police against African-Americans.

We remember how Mitt Romney's 2012 bid for the presidency was damaged when a secret video recorded Romney disparaging 47 percent of the electorate as freeloaders.

We recall when the Ashley Madison website devoted to people seeking to commit adultery was hacked, leaving millions of Ashley Madison users, including some pastors, scared to death that their affairs would be exposed.

This is not surprising, writes Pastor Nathan. Understanding the impact of the Age of Exposure starts from the moment our first parents hid from God. From that instant, the human race has been hiding from God and the truth.

Many of us are seasoned hiders. I counsel pastors. I have seen pastors hide by living in denial and refusing to accept reality or facts. I've seen them act as if facts are just opinions manipulated by someone they feel is their chief accuser.

Some hide by compartmentalizing, separating one part of themselves from another part. That is what lets people think of themselves basically as good and upright while also cheating on a spouse or on their taxes.

Others hide by believing that no one sees what we do in secret. But nowadays just think what you can discover with simple Google searches? Or walk into any store, and increasingly many churches, only to discover hidden cameras recording your every step.

But there is a deeper truth here. Pastor Nathan says judgment day awaits every human. There will be an ultimate moment of exposure. Jesus said, "There is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed." That should compel the faithful to voluntarily confess to God what they know about themselves. Or at least reflect more deeply on the words of the Apostle Peter: "Since you call on a Father who judges each person's work impartially, live out your time as foreigners here in reverent fear." (I Peter 1:17)

We might even give thanks to God for allowing us to live in such a time as this. "It awakens us to the coming Day of Judgment," concludes Pastor Rich Nathan. "No one living today can pretend any longer that what is said or done 'in private' doesn't matter. ... God, in his severe mercy, is allowing these public disclosures so that every one of us might take heed and prepare ourselves for the Age of Exposure."

