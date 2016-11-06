Getting Personal: Charles 'Stretch' Ledford

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Charles 'Stretch' Ledford

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, a chat with 53-year-old Champaign resident Charles "Stretch" Ledford, a photojournalist, advertising photographer and assistant professor of journalism at the University of Illinois.

What interests you the most right now?

My 5-year-old daughter, Grace. It's fascinating to interact with her, to reflect on how she's grown and developed over the last several years and to co-imagine the future with her. I get a lot of affirmation from her, and she challenges me to be more gentle and to ask "why?"

Tell us something few people know about you:

I'm a bit of an audiophile and quite into high-fidelity audio systems, especially vacuum-tube components.

I'm curious about your project in which you photograph people who have named their children after guns. How did you find the families? Are there many? Was it difficult to get them to agree to be photographed?

While working on any project, you meet people and hear about things to inspire future work. While reporting a soon-to-be-released story on a stray round from an AR-15 that allegedly hit a woman a half mile away, I was in a gun shop talking with the owner when his family walked in. He introduced me to them — Cassie, Beretta and Gatlynn. He explained that Beretta is named after the handgun and Gatlynn after the Gatling gun. That's where the family-portrait project started.

I've met other families through my connections with the local group "Guns Save Life," the folks who put the Burma Shave-style signs along the local highways. I did a story on the group a few years ago, and those relationships have led to portrait subjects, as well as to other stories.

So far, I've photographed three families with children named after firearms. I have a fourth with whom I'm now trying to schedule a portrait session, and I'm hoping to find more.

How do you gain the trust of your subjects?

Time. It takes a lot of time to build relationships. Honesty and common courtesy also go a long way. I try not to prejudge anyone. I've been around the world and have learned that our personal perspectives are shaped by an ultimately unknowable and unique confluence of circumstances, people and events.

When I meet people, I'm most interested in learning about their beliefs, habits, influences and perspectives and not very interested at all in sharing mine with them. I think it also helps to have a wide background of experience. It helped with the Guns Save Life guys when they learned I wasn't afraid of guns, knew how to handle firearms and that I'm a pretty good shot.

You have taken photographs in 50 countries on five continents. What have been some of your memorable assignments and why?

Probably the most memorable was an assignment not far from here, in the mid-'90s. I was working on a long-term project in the Ozarks and ended up spending a night in county jail after stepping into the middle of a genuine hillbilly feud. It was scary at the time, but it's become a great story to tell students.

Otherwise, working in the northern Gobi desert in Outer Mongolia was amazing, as was Cambodia and everywhere in Africa.

Do you want to travel to the other two continents?

New Zealand, usually considered part of Oceana, is certainly on my bucket list. Antarctica would be gravy, but it would be amazing to travel there.

How did you get the nickname "Stretch?"

First day as an undergrad at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. We had name tags on our dorm room doors, and some joker marked through "Charles" and wrote "Stretch." As I moved from one place to another, I just kept introducing myself as Stretch. It sounds less formal than Charles, it's easier for me to pronounce and it's easier for people to remember.

What have been the "tectonic" changes you've seen in photojournalism since you started working in the field?

Too numerous to name. When I started, there was no internet, no digital, no personal computers. Darkrooms were wet, mysterious (and wonderful!) places. Newspapers were the go-to source of information about everything from international news to the local church fundraiser.

If one wanted to be a photojournalist, it meant investing in expensive equipment and really dedicating one's self to the craft of photography in tandem with honing your skills as someone who told stories based on facts. Now, it's much more democratic, images go from camera to viewer almost instantaneously, and the whole thing is obviously less mediated.

The New York Times magazine recently ran a story shot by a 16-year-old photographer. I can't imagine that happening back in the day. And as hard as it was to make a living with a camera when I started, it's even harder now.

Do you prefer digital over film or film over digital? What do you think of iPhone photojournalism?

I honestly don't remember the last time I shot film. Probably 2004 or so. I was a bit late to the digital game. Regarding the iPhone, it really makes absolutely zero difference what recording device (camera) one uses.

It's about capturing a moment in time that reveals the soul of a thing — its underlying truth, if you will. The device one uses to do that is largely unimportant. Sports action or wildlife photography are the obvious exceptions, due to the need for long telephoto lenses.

Why were you named the Associated Press Media Editors 2014 Innovator of the Year for College Students?

It was for a multimedia research, design and reporting project called "Virtual Dugout." I led a group of students from disciplines across the UI campus — computing, statistics, design, journalism and advertising — as we designed and built a mobile app that could leverage streaming data from a baseball stadium's press box for interactive journalism on a mobile platform.

It provided UI baseball fans with an immersive virtual space that dynamically augmented and enhanced their fan experience by making it more informative and more fun.

I enjoyed that work a lot and was pleasantly surprised by the recognition it received. It was also the first College of Media project to win Best Class Project at the annual campus Engineering Open House.

You've taken photographs for many huge corporations. Tell us about a few of the more interesting jobs you did for them.

We did a shoot for Nike once that involved making photographs only of long-distance runners' thighs and calves. That was fun and surprisingly challenging.

There was also a great assignment from Advanced Micro Devices that took me from San Francisco to Singapore to Malaysia and back on Singapore Airlines' business class. International travel doesn't get much better than that.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

Regardless of the time zone or the season, I wake up at least briefly at 4 a.m. nearly every day, which is pretty weird, I think. I usually go back to sleep and wake up again just before 6 a.m.

I check The New York Times on my iPhone before I get out of bed just to make sure the world didn't blow up while I was sleeping, then get up by 6:15 or 6:30.

I wake my daughter up at 6:40 and get her down to breakfast with my wife, Noni. At 7:15, Grace and I go brush our teeth as we all prepare to head out the door at 7:30 for the short walk to her school, which is a few blocks from our house.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

Being Grace's father.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

One of the great gifts I've ever been given came from my father. He and I weren't really close. He didn't communicate well with my brother and me. But he had a tremendous love for us and great pride in our accomplishments.

He died in 1988, but during the last few years of his life, he had all the newspapers that had published my work up until that time assembled into archival-bound editions. I'll always treasure those.

Do you have a "guilty pleasure" and what is it?

I will without a single thought to appearances eat peanut butter straight out of the jar. At least when no one's looking.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

Grace and I are reading Beverly Cleary's "Ramona" series. My favorite book is the one that had the greatest impact on me — "On the Road" by Jack Kerouac. It opened up a world of possibilities.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

Eh. Nowhere really. I've been very fortunate that my work has taken me to more places than I could've ever imagined.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

Hampy, the family hamster. In 1978 or so, he was my first portrait subject, so I owe him (or her) a lot.

What's your favorite sports team?

The only one I've ever cared about was UNC-Chapel Hill's 1981-'82 NCAA champion basketball team. That was my freshman year. And Michael Jordan's.

What would you order for your last meal?

My wife's chicken nachos. They're to die for. (Get it? To die for?)

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

A fly on Donald Trump's wall, as long as I could listen but not look.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

R.E.M. just because they hold so much resonance as Southerners and are a bond between one of my best friends and me. Also Pete Townshend: Rock Music's Thinking Man, the Thinking Man's Rock Musician. And Roger Waters. "The Wall" was very important to me as a means to reflect upon and understand certain parts of my childhood.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

The years 1987 to 1990. I was living down an alley in a really run-down neighborhood in Tampa, Fla., while working as a staff photographer for The St. Petersburg Times. I was doing good work, meeting a ton of interesting counter-culture artists, musicians. I had a grant from the Florida Endowment for the Humanities to photograph the last of the Latin culture that the neighborhood had developed around in the late 1800s. It was a time of incredible personal and creative growth.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

How about three separate dinners alone with my favorite living person who I don't get to spend nearly enough time with — my wife, Noni? Otherwise, it would be my three best friends, who I hardly see anymore — Barry from second grade, Kurt from college and Bill from my years in Richmond, Va. Kurt is vegan and Bill is a vegetarian, so we'd have to plan the menu around that. I'd probably ask the folks from Sitara, the Indian restaurant in Urbana, to cater it.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

Lincoln and Obama: Two men who inherited problems that threatened the existence of a nation and who, though without any really good options, made difficult decisions that held a nation together and charted a course forward. And Neil Armstrong: Landing on the moon, he had to let go of all fear and doubt and trust the science, trust his instincts. Pretty amazing.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

I don't like to use the word "hate," but I certainly wish fewer people would see the world in only black-and-white terms. Both figuratively and literally. For myself, I wish I was less of a procrastinator. William Hurt had a great line in the movie "The Big Chill": "I'm not hung up on this completion thing." That's me sometimes, and I really don't like the trait, though I know its source.

What's your best piece of advice?

At the end of every semester, I tell my students: 1) Start saving early for retirement and enjoy the miracle of compounding interest. 2) Wear polarized sunglasses to protect your retinas and help prevent blindness caused by macular degeneration.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

The only job I've ever had other than making photographs or films or teaching was working for McDonald's for three summers in high school. It paid minimum wage, whatever that was at the time.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

On a lark, as a sophomore in college, I answered a classified ad in The Daily Tar Heel that resulted in me becoming a staff photographer at the newspaper. That was my game changer.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

None that I'll share here.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

Lately, in certain meetings and conversations, I've found myself grinding my teeth.