Library events, Nov. 6-13, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 2 p.m. today at the main library, listen to Latin American music at a free concert with the local trio Los Guapos. Enjoy salsa, rumba, cambia and son montuno performed by Chad Dunn, percussion; Michael McLoughlin, guitar; and Brad Decker, upright bass. The performance is part of the In Concert at CPL monthly music series.

From 3 to 4 p.m. today at the main library, attend the launch of the library's new exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library," with youths and art teachers from three Champaign schools: Amy Lozar, South Side Elementary; Lolita Zwettler, Edison Middle School; and Shannon Batman Percoco, Centennial High School.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, Fiona Kalensky, from Theraplz, will introduce their robotic animal-assisted therapy. They have been experimenting with stuffed animals filled with custom electronics to aid patients with Alzheimer's. The presentation is part of Tuesdays at Ten, a series introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, the C-U Poetry Group will perform works at Poetry Jam. Members meet weekly to share poems and exchange honest feedback to make their poems better.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, school-age kids and their families can attend Puzzlemania, featuring jigsaws, crosswords, brain teasers and more.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, revisit the world of Harry Potter for games, crafts and a scavenger hunt to find fantastic beasts in anticipation of the new movie, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Find J.K. Rowling's (aka Newt Scamandar) book with the same name at the library.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, attend a solo performance on steel pan at a Cafe Concert with Daniel Edwards. Expect anything, from sweet melodies to upbeat rock to island rhythms.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, get creative at "Tell Our Stories: Make A Zine!" Supplies, examples and friendly demonstrators will be on hand.

At 11 a.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, children in elementary school can experience wacky science when the UIUC Physics Van visits the library. Enjoy the fascinating world of physics through exploration and demonstrations.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

During November and December, the library is hosting a sock drive. Socks in all sizes for men, women and children will go to the homeless.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, kids 2 and under with a caregiver can attend Wee Wigglers Storytime.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 18 will make Pilgrim's Hat Cookies at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, kids 2-6 with a caregiver can join the Preschool Pals Playgroup.

At 6 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, attend the Page Turners Book Club. This month's theme is historical fiction.

From 3 to 4 p.m. Friday in the first-floor meeting room, children and their families can attend Jodi Koplin's Jigglejam music concert. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the children's program room, the Vermilion Valley Reading Council will hold a family reading night. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.