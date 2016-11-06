The Reluctant Townie: On Nov. 9, vote for Donald Trump

My fellow Midwesterners, as this historic presidential election draws to a close, it is our duty as citizens to turn our collective gazes inward and evaluate the soul of our country. Who are we as a nation? Where do we want to go? What do we want to be?

The two candidates running for the highest office in the country are among the least-liked candidates in America's history, depending on who you ask.

But maybe you've been asking the wrong people.

Donald Trump has warned us there is a vast international conspiracy aligned against him; a consortium of powerful elites, media outlets, economists, scientists, critical thinkers, comedians and everyday losers who want to see America devolve into a financially destitute, communist, radical Islamic slave state.

These are the kind of people who want to grant asylum to Syrian refugees and Mexican rapists. These are the kind of people who want to destroy the traditional white, straight, protestant fabric of the United States. That is why I urge you to consider voting for Donald Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and not a moment sooner.

America, the great among you, the Donald needs you now more than ever. Don't you want to be there for him in his time of need, like he has been there for you? Think of all he has given you: Neckties with his name on them. Steaks with his name on them. Other people's hotels with his name on them. A reality television program that once paired Gary Busey with Meatloaf and Lil' John.

What has Hillary Clinton ever done for you? Run her crooked Clinton Foundation for over two decades and donate 80 to 90 percent of its raised funds to charity? Did her foundation ever donate any money to you? To your mama? Does she even know Gary Busey? Has she ever sold you a steak with her name on it? How could you consider trusting someone who hasn't? Do you think Hillary Clinton ever manufactured her own line of neckties? No she hasn't — she was too busy killing American soldiers with her bare hands in Benghazi. Hillary Clinton hates America, she hates premium steaks and she regularly alternates her choice of toilet paper between the American flag and the constitution.

It is imperative that you vote for Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, Nov. 9, so he can put crooked Hillary and all of her terrorist friends in prison, where they will be forced to wipe themselves with great, white American toilet paper once again!

Donald Trump is the tremendous man who can make it happen. He won't even ask, he'll just grab this country by its nether regions and pull it into the greatest form you've ever seen! I know it, you know it, we all know it.

But you don't have to take it from me, just look at any one of the great minds who have pooled their considerable star power to advocate for Trump's winners-only brand of political revolution: Hulk Hogan, Tila Tequila, Scott Baio, Ted Nugent, Dennis Rodman, Sandra Bullock's white supremacist ex-husband Jesse James, Mike Tyson, Gary Busey and one of the Baldwin brothers who isn't Alec.

This Nov. 9, ask yourself: Who does Phil Robertson, holy patriarch of Duck Dynasty want you to vote for? Who does God himself want you to vote for? The answer is Donald Trump.

And you may ask, how do I know that God wants you to vote for Donald Trump? (You mean, aside from all the posts from religious leaders on social media assuring me as much?) I know because Hillary Clinton is literally the Devil, himself. If you rearrange the letters in her name, it spells Lord of Flies. And you can better your buttermilk biscuit that God doesn't want Satan to be our president!

Did you know as a lawyer, Hillary Clinton once high-fived an alleged child rapist after winning his court case for him, then laughed as she punched the 12-year-old accuser in the eye with brass knuckles given to her on her birthday by ISIS? Bet you didn't, you mindless liberal scum. Try reading the internet sometime. It's all right there for you.

And let's not even talk about the emails, OK? How many emails has crooked Hillary deleted? Donald Trump has never deleted an email in his life. As president, he will have the greatest email server you've ever seen; you're not going to believe how tremendous and beautiful and huge his email server will be. Because he is a great man with great instincts who always stands behind the things he says, until he changes his mind to say something better.

This is why it is imperative that you get out and vote for Donald Trump on Nov. 9.

And don't try to use a polling booth — the elections are rigged. Sad! The only real way to vote for Donald, and have it counted, is to write his name on a bag of nacho cheese Doritos, say a prayer set to country music, spin counterclockwise three times while singing the national anthem backward, then light the bag on fire and toss it into the nearest dumpster.

Who do you want running this country? Somebody who is on a first-name basis with world leaders, like ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton? Or do you want somebody who will call Rosie O'Donnell a fat pig to her face on Twitter? Forget about world leaders, who needs them? Donald Trump knows Billy Bush, which means he has access to Hollywood.

If you believe only Trump can Make America Great Again, then man up and do your duty and cast your vote on Nov. 9.

Again, that's Nov. 9. Don't let some liberal terrorist convince you it's the 8th, or early, or mail-in — that's all brainless Obama propaganda designed to throw this election. Nov. 9. Nacho cheese Doritos. Toss your vote in a flaming dumpster of revolution.

Most politicians will simply tell you what you want to hear. Few politicians dare to tell you what your racist uncle wants to hear.

VOTE TRUMP ON NOV. 9!

Ryan Jackson is registered to vote in all 52 states courtesy of Poe's Law, and he can be reached a thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.