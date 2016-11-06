For the retirees, Nov. 6-13, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program? Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Free hearing screenings. Through Nov. 18, The Audiology Clinic at the University of Illinois, 901 S. Sixth St., C. Any person who is interested in hearing assessment, hearing protection devices or management of hearing problems can make an appointment. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 333-2230.

Your Last Gift: options for body donation. 3 to 4 p.m. today, The Windsor of Savoy, 401 Burwash Ave., Savoy. The Funeral Consumers Alliance of Champaign County will meet. Nicholas Temperley will report on options for donating your body to medical science. Parking is also available at First Baptist Church on the north side of Burwash Avenue. Call 367-8798.

Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Guest speaker: Gary Todd J. Hunter, Republican precinct committeeman, and a recovering political junkie, on "Will the Republicans Keep Control of the Senate? — Senate Races to Watch on Nov. 8." Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 352-4988 or 714-5807.

Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fairbury VFW, 205 E. Locust, 815-692-4210. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee.

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Square Mall, Conference Room, Urbana. Come early for the Connections Cafe, 9 to 11 a.m. A $5 luncheon for adults 55 and older with live entertainment by D.R. Dixie Band. To register, call 239-5201 by Monday. Menu at clark-lindsey.com/blog/2016/10/17/ethel-mauds-table/

Hearing screenings. 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Conference Room, Glenwood Assisted Living, 1709 S. Division St., Mahomet; or 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Private Dining Room, The Waterford at Bridle Brook, 1505 Patton Drive, Mahomet. Complimentary screenings by Illini Hearing. To schedule an appointment at Glenwood Assisted Living, call 355-1730; at The Waterford at Bridle Brook, call 552-1730.

Veterans honorary Thanksgiving potluck luncheon. Noon Thursday, Stevick Senior Center, Champaign. Everyone is welcome to join us for fellowship and to celebrate our honored veterans by bringing a covered dish. Veterans need not bring anything. Veterans will be presented with a small token of our appreciation. Call Debbie at 359-6500 if you would like to participate.

Health & Wellness Fair. 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 12, The Reflections of Savoy Memory Care, 62 E. Airport Road, Savoy. Some of the vendors participating include the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, Christie Clinic, Crossfit CU, Transitions and Walgreens. Free dementia and health screenings, talk with health professionals, door prizes and more. Free. Call 359-6073.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544.

Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College's Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: "Digital Photo Storage," 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 15, $15."Tablet, What?," 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 17, $15. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 554-1667 or 554-1668.

Salt Fork Senior Citizens Luncheon. 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at both campuses. For seniors eating at the South Campus (former Jamaica Schools) in the cafeteria, call Deb Ford at 288-9392 by Nov. 16. For seniors eating at the North Campus, it will be in the Salt Fork High School cafeteria (former Catlin High School), call Kim Taylor at 427-5331 by Nov. 16.

Health screenings. Presence Covenant Center for Healthy Living, 410 E. University Ave., C. The VIP Advantage program is $10 per year, and includes a free annual health screening, including blood sugar, cholesterol, BP and more, conducted by a registered nurse. Eligibility: 55 and older. Registration required. Call 337-2022.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, purple plums, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Taco salad with meat, lettuce, cheese, beans, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, pineapple, taco chips, orange bread.

Wednesday: Stuffed peppers in sauce, corn, Italian green beans, bread, brownies.

Thursday: Pork loin in gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, bread, cherry cobbler.

Friday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, Venetian blend vegetables, spiced apple rings, roll, banana.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Books to Prisoners. Various schedules. Read letters from prisoners requesting books, answer their letters and pick up books from various locations to be delivered to the prison librarian.

AARP Tax Aid. Training to prepare taxes will begin soon. Also need tax assistants. If you would like to help, call Cathy at 359-6500.

Friendly Visitor. If you are now (or have been) visiting a senior (friends or neighbors) either in their own home, assisted living or nursing home ... get volunteer credit. Also, if you give seniors rides to doctor's appointments, to pick up prescriptions, etc., just record those hours as "Friendly Visitor" and the recipient's name on your time sheet. Call Cathy at 359-6500.