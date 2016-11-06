Ruth Siburt: Great read for youths fascinated with merfolk

Presently, my 6-year-old granddaughter is interested in merpeople. She is so interested, that together, we have made a pattern and are hoping to stitch a pair of fins for her male dress-up doll.

So, when Tom Avery's jacket blurb for his 2016 middle grade novel from Random House, "Not As We Know It," read, "One day the boys find a strange creature washed up on shore: smooth skin on one end and scales on the other ," I figured this was a great opportunity to expand my concept of merfolk.

"Not as We Know It" takes place in 1983 in a small coastal village in England and is the story of 11-year-old fraternal twin brothers Ned and Jamie.

Ned is the smaller brother (often being mistaken for 6) but also the elder. Ned's cystic fibrosis overshadows the entire family's life and has recently led to the twins being homeschooled as the severity of Ned's illness increases.

The boys spend their free time scouring the coast for "finds." When the story opens, they are about to get skunked and return home with an empty collection bag.

But then a scrim of seaweed catches their attention. An injured creature is caught up in it. The boys free the creature. Its frailty is obvious, and returning it to the sea would mean certain death.

So they take it with them and set it up in a tank in their unused garage space. Ned names the creature Leonard in honor of the Star Trek character Leonard "Bones" McCoy — the physician on the Star Ship Enterprise.

The overriding question in this story is who will heal whom?

Reminiscent of David Almond's magical realism novel "Skellig," Avery's story asks all the right questions about life and death and the possibilities after death.

I will not share "Not as We Know It" with my granddaughter — yet. But it is a tale well worth reading and rereading. Perhaps one day we will return to it and ponder one of life's greatest mysteries together.

Read on!

Ruth Siburt is the author of more than a dozen children's books in the educational field.