Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, Nov. 6, 2016
By Ted Kooser/U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06
Emilie Buchwald was the co-publisher and founding editor of Milkweed Editions in Minneapolis going on 40 years ago, and that press grew up to become one of the finest literary publishers in our country. Today, she edits children's books at Gryphon Press, which she also founded. Here's a lovely remembrance from her new book, "The Moment's Only Moment," from Nodin Press.
My Mother's Music
In the evenings of my childhood,
when I went to bed,
music washed into the cove of my room,
my door open to a slice of light.
I felt a melancholy I couldn't have named,
a longing for what I couldn't yet have said
or understood but still
knew was longing,
knew was sadness
untouched by time.
Sometimes
the music was a rippling stream
of clear water rushing
over a bed of river stones
caught in sunlight.
And many nights
I crept from bed
to watch her
swaying where she sat
overtaken by the tide,
her arms rowing the music
out of the piano.
American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Poem, copyright 2016, reprinted by permission of Buchwald and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2016 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.
