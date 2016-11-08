Family Checkbook: Build a strong financial base and invest in your future

By Kathy Sweedler

I do a lot of different things as a University of Illinois Extension educator, but one thing that truly keeps me motivated and optimistic is my work with young adults at UI.

Typically 10-15 college students intern with me each semester through the Financial Wellness for College Students program. After a two-day intensive training (and a prerequisite personal finance class) the interns are ready to do financial education outreach with other college students. Peer-to-peer education has proven to be a highly effective. You can see what we're up to on our Facebook page at Facebook.com/FinancialWellnessUIE.

One of our most popular presentations is "Steps to Investing." Does it surprise you that college students would be interested in this topic? It's actually quite representative of what we know about millennials and money. The newest Millennial Money Study by Fidelity Investments surveyed older millennials from age 25 to 35 and found that 85 percent have saved something (up from 77 percent in 2014). Of these, 59 percent have an emergency fund — with an average balance of $9,100. Plus, 62 percent have an investment account. Interestingly, though, only 9 percent of those interviewed identified themselves as investors.

Young or old, we all need to understand how to invest money. In order to have money when we retire, we need to invest our savings in such a way that it at least keeps up with inflation (and hopefully, does better). Otherwise, our dollars' purchasing power will be sadly decreased. For example, using the U.S. inflation rate since 1990, you would now need $184.72 to purchase something that cost $100 in 1990.

The first step to investing is to build a strong financial base. It's important that people are in a financial place where bills and debt are manageable before thinking about investing or purchasing a home. Another component of a strong financial base is to have enough insurance to manage financial risk. Also, emergency savings are needed — to protect against unexpected expenses or a reduction in income. It's important that these emergency savings are in a place that is reasonably liquid — easy to withdraw without large penalties or costs. You don't want to be in a position where you have to sell an investment at a bad time because of an unexpected expense.

If you're currently building your financial base, you might be interested in another U of I Extension resource, Money Mentors. You can be matched with a mentor and receive one-on-one financial education and mentoring to help you work toward your financial goals. All help is free and confidential. Mentors are volunteers who've completed 30 hours of initial training with Extension educators, and additional continuing education too. Learn more at http://go.illinois.edu/moneymentors or call 333-7672.

Once you're comfortable with your financial base, you can begin investing money for retirement. Remember, small amounts will add up quickly over time. For example, if $20 is invested each week and the rate of return is 8 percent a year, in 40 years the investment would be worth over $280,000! In this example, the investment returns (whether it was interest earned, or gains from selling the investment, or dividends from stocks) were all reinvested. This allowed returns on this reinvested money; in other words, compounded returns. This is one of the main "secrets" of investing: investing while young allows more time for returns to compound!

No matter your age, it's not too late to start investing. In my opinion, it's more important to start investing as soon as you can then to wait until you have more money to invest. Small amounts invested regularly make the difference for people in the long-run.

If you'd like to start learning more about investing, I suggest the following resources. For people who are planning to retire within 10 years, read "Taking the Mystery Out of Retirement Planning," at goo.gl/Y8gPht. For others, "Saving Fitness: A Guide to Your Money and Your Financial Future" at goo.gl/Q2U75O has good information and helpful worksheets. Both of these publications are produced by the Department of Labor and can be ordered for free at goo.gl/deZAkO. Also, my U of I Extension colleagues around the state and I blog at Plan Well, Retire Well on a variety of topics including investing and retirement planning at retirewell.illinois.edu.

Build your investment knowledge and you'll be on your way toward retiring in style.

Kathy Sweedler is a consumer economics educator at the University of Illinois Extension. Contact her at 217-333-7672 or email sweedler@illinois.edu.