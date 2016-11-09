Meg Makes: Hearty casserole a fruit-vegetable combo

My household is experimenting with new applications for fall flavors. My husband came up with this recipe when he decided to combine apples, pumpkin and corn-muffin mix.

The resulting casserole is decadent and hearty. This is perfect for an occasion when you're feeding a crowd on a chilly evening. It makes quite a bit, but at our house, the leftovers didn't last very long.

PUMPKIN-APPLE SAUSAGE BAKE

3 pounds pork sausage

1/2 teaspoon ground sage, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground thyme, divided

1/2 teaspoon savory

1/2 teaspoon fennel seed

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 cayenne pepper

Dash garlic powder

3 small tart apples, cored and sliced

1 15-ounce can pureed pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon rosemary leaves, crushed

Dash crushed red pepper

2 8.5-ounce boxes corn-muffin mix

2 eggs

2/3 cup water

Mix sausage, 1/4 teaspoon sage, 1/4 teaspoon thyme, savory, fennel, paprika, cayenne pepper and garlic powder.

Start browning sausage in a large skillet. When it's about halfway cooked, add to a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Layer apples on top.

In a separate bowl, mix pumpkin, 1/4 teaspoon sage, 1/4 teaspoon thyme, rosemary and crushed red pepper. Add corn-muffin mix, eggs and water. Spoon mixture on top of apples and press it into any crevices in sausage and apple layers.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Bake about 40 minutes or until top is golden brown and sausage is cooked through.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.