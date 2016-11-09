My Amish Home: Yard still needs mowing, but pantry is clean

"The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is long-suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also, and the works that are therein shall be burned up." 2 Peter 3:9-10

It's already November; we have started the next-to-the-last month of the year of 2016. It's been really mild so far, of course — it's only the second day of November, but it is kind of hard to believe that we actually still have windows open and are going coatless.

But I expect it will change soon. The forecast is for cooler weather the rest of the week.

I've been trying to convince myself to get the buggy out and give it a good cleaning while the weather is still warm, but ...

Other things clamored to be done. I really should mow that yard. I actually was going to last week, then I couldn't start the mower. Couldn't it have waited one more mowing to act up? I guess when I go to the shop to pick up the generator, I'll take the mower. If it gets fixed and the weather is still fair, I'll mow; if not, it's not that big a deal. Who knows, maybe it would be better for the yard if it wouldn't get mowed anymore this fall?

Since I couldn't mow, I got another huge project off the list. That is my pantry. Yes! It is clean! Wow! I took two days to do it. Of course, I wasn't working on it all the time. But oh, what a good feeling!

I believe I'll do the bedroom next. But really, I'd like to have the rest of the house cleaned before Thanksgiving.

The Planks will be at our mom's house for our Thanksgiving dinner. But I still want our part cleaned.

I don't think we'll have turkey this year. I'm thinking I'll get chicken and have sis Barb and Elmer Gingerich fix it on their grill. They don't have a Silver Bullet or even a Green Egg, but it is nearly as good. It's a black Treager grill. I think next summer I'll invest in one.

We went to Dale this past Friday. Grandson Ervin Miller bought a Cruiser from Sam Miller of Arthur.

He needed a way to get it down there, so I asked sis Louise and Dale if they could. They have a two-seater truck and trailer, and yes, they could, so away we went. And it was even a nice day. So often when we are down there — which isn't real often, actually — it is cold, rainy and muddy. But not this time! God is good! The sun was shining and it was warm.

Willard, 17, showed us what he is working on. It's his very own homemade four-wheeler. You'd have to see it to believe it. The important thing is, it actually works. The front wheels are trailer wheels, the back ones are from a riding lawn mower. The front ones are not quite the same size. The motor, rope starter, is on the back. It has a seat. You steer it with a rod and it has forward and reverse. He wasn't quite done with it. I believe he is making it to move stuff in the pallet shop. It is a very crude machine, but hey, it works!

It was a short trip — or rather, a short visit; the trip was actually longer than the visit. Maybe next time we can go all day.

I am — and I believe I can speak for the whole Amish community around Arthur — ever so very grateful for the work the village did on the hitchrack at the IGA store. It is wonderful! That place was hazardous, to say the least. Now it's all smoothly concreted. It should also make cleanup much easier. I must say, sometimes it got pretty bad and it was no wonder, the shape it was in. So, let's all give 'em a hand! CLAP! CLAP! Thanks, guys!

In closing: We all get heavier as we get older because there's a lot more information in our heads. I'm not fat, I'm just really intelligent. And my head couldn't hold any more, so it started filling up the rest! That's my story and I'm sticking to it!

Here is a recipe you might want to try for a holiday brunch.

PUMPKIN SCONES WITH CRANBERRIES

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon sugar, divided

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup pure pumpkin puree

3/4 cup fresh or dried cranberries, tossed with 1 tablespoon flour

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and 3 tablespoons sugar. Cut in butter until mixture forms pea-sized pieces of dough.

In a bowl, mix milk and pumpkin puree. Stir into dry ingredients, with floured cranberries, until dough comes together. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead lightly.

Flatten or roll the dough into a 1-inch-thick round. Cut into eight to 12 pie-shaped wedges. Lightly sprinkle with remaining sugar. Bake on an ungreased baking sheet until tops are golden, about 18 minutes. Cool slightly.

Note: If prepared ahead, the scones can be wrapped in foil and gently reheated in a 300-degree oven for 10-15 minutes or until warmed through.