Donated quilt will be raffled off

Photo by: Provided This quilt was donated to the Sheldon United Methodist Church by the family of Margie Bivins. Holding the quilt are Margie's son, Bill, left, and her grandson, Gabe. The quilt is being used as a fundraiser for the church.

SHELDON — The Sheldon United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Iroquois streets, recently became the recipient of a quilt made by Margie Bivins, a church member now deceased. The Bivins family donated the quilt top and the church had it completed.

Margie Bivins, who resided in Sheldon, was an active member of the church. She was also a wonderful seamstress and her hobby was quilting.

Her husband, Rex, was a fighter pilot during World War II. Margie Bivins left Sheldon around 2010 and died about a year later at the age of 87. Her son and his wife, Bill and Tera Bivins, still live in Sheldon with their children, Gabe and Genevieve.

The quilt is 70 inches by 80 inches and is in the Drunkards Path pattern. Though the top Margie created was hand-stitched, the completed project was done by machine by Quilts by the Creek in Freeport.

Tickets can be purchased from any church member or by calling Vickie Webster at 815-429-3595. Tickets will be sold throughout the winter, and the quilt will be part of the Old Courthouse Museum's quilt show in March.