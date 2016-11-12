Bob Swisher: Fond memories about Illini athletics

Halfbacks Eddie Bray and Eddie McGovern were my first Illinois heroes way back in the 1940s, closely followed by Buddy Young. He and six schoolmates from Chicago Phillips High School won the state track meet.

I sat in the east stands of Memorial Stadium when Herb McKinley's long leg was the first thing I saw entering the stadium, and he set a world record in the 400-yard run.

I was hung on a wrought-iron fence by my belt loops across from the junior high gym by Bobby Richards, long before he made the Wheaties box.

I shared a car ride to Chicago for a central AAU wrestling event at the Rainbow Arena with Dave Shapiro, Lou Kachiroubas and Ray Gunkel from Purdue for the finals, where I took second place at 112 pounds in the novice division. They won titles in the open division.

What prompted these recollections was Dick Butkus' recent visit to C-U and the announcement that he will be a part of the first class of the Illini Hall of Fame.

It reminded me of a visit to the Illini locker room, where my young son Brit was introduced to the linebacker and referred to him afterward with a name that can't be printed in the newspaper because he had a hard time pronouncing it.

I was in the U.S. Navy when J.C. Caroline gave me reason to brag about UI football. Ray Nitschke was our neighbor on campus, and he baby-sat my two oldest sons, Dirk and Brit, numerous times.

Because of a proposed advertising brochure promoting an adjustable, self-standing basketball unit, my four sons, Dirk, Brit, Jedd and Rork, were the first people to shoot baskets on the Assembly Hall floor.

I was in Chicago with a group of friends for a UCLA-Illinois basketball contest, when a snowstorm postponed a Friday night game to a Sunday afternoon game. It was also the weekend of the slush fund, and Harry Combes' team was dismantled. It was a sad time to be an Illini fan.

I spent numerous times with Dike Eddleman at Whitt's Inn on campus and considered him a friend.

I was there when Rocky Ryan won the state high school pole vault championship using a bamboo pole.

The biggest hands I ever saw were on the end of Red Pace's arms. He was an NFL referee and occupied a small closet-type room in the Illini Union that eventually became the office for Grants In Aid.

I was given tickets to the College All-Stars versus Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field, where the all-stars beat the Bears. Buddy Young saw action in that game. I had a sports cartoon published in the Chicago Tribune about the game, and the tickets were a gift from Arch Ward, the sports editor of the Tribune.

At 85 years old, I have enjoyed the Illini through good times and bad — Rose Bowls and Final Fours. These are just a few of the highlights that I remember through the years. I hope you enjoy them. Go Illini!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.