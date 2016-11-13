Getting Personal: Saskia Bakker

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Saskia Bakker, 16, shown at her home Nov. 4 in Urbana, won the 2016 Student ACE Award for starting the Undercut Collective, an organization to bring all-ages music shows to C-U,when she was 13.

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 16-year-old Saskia Bakker of Urbana, the manager of the Undercut Collective, which promotes local concerts for people of all ages, chats with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli. Bakker won this year's Student ACE Award.

What interests you the most right now?

Lately, I've been very interested in social justice, both locally and worldwide.

What inspired you to create the Undercut Collective when you were 13 years old?

I was inspired by an interview in a book about the Riot Grrl movement that happened in the '90s. The woman interviewed was talking about the music scene in Olympia, Wash., and how it was almost completely made up of all-ages shows — shows that were for people 19 and older were often flops. It got me thinking about the lack of access I personally had to local concerts and inspired me to do something about it. I've always loved music, and I've always believed that it should be accessible to everyone.

Explain what the Undercut Collective is to people who might not know.

To put it simply, the Undercut Collective is an organization that works to create welcoming, comfortable and accessible concerts for people of all ages.

How many shows has the Undercut Collective put on since you started it? What will be your next show?

Over the years, the Undercut Collective has put together nine shows, as well as paired up with other local organizations to create several others. It's kind of gone on hiatus this past year, but the next show is in the works and details will be out soon.

What's the most challenging thing about show promotion? The easiest?

I do most Undercut Collective things by myself, so juggling all of the things that it takes to put together a show is really difficult, but the most difficult thing is always finding a venue and finding good bands to perform in it. There aren't a lot of all-ages venues in town, so to keep switching things up, we've had to get quite creative.

You said at the ACE Awards that you believe music is powerful and can change things. What do you mean by that? Do you have any example?

People use art to convey messages about how they feel or what they think. Music is used to express a range of emotions in a way that's publicly accessible and relatable. Music can be inspiring, powerful and thought-provoking. It can be used to embrace culture and fight for what's right.

For example, in the '90s, there was an influx of feminist punk music in which bands like Bikini Kill and Bratmobile sang out against the patriarchy. Recently, there has been a lot of music that supports the Black Lives Matter movement. For instance, artists like Solange, Noname and Vince Staples create uplifting pro-black music that works to unite and to make a difference.

You said you might want to be in a band one day. Do you play an instrument? What role would you like and what kind of band do you want to be in?

I play guitar and really enjoy singing. I would love to be in some sort of intersectional feminist punkish band at some point in my life.

What is your favorite app?

Twitter keeps me in touch with everything going on in the world and is the perfect place to promote shows (especially when your targeted audience is teenagers).

Favorite date place?

I'm not interested in going on dates, but I always hang out with my friends at Espresso Royale.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, I get up at 5:45 a.m., and every other school day, I get up at 6:30 a.m. During the weekends, I sleep in as much as possible. The first hour of the morning for me usually consists of me getting ready for school.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

Winning the ACE Award is definitely the first one that comes to mind.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

My copy of "The Little Prince." It's falling apart at this point, but it's extremely special to me.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I just finished reading "Middlesex" by Jeffery Eugenides; it was so incredible. My favorite book in the whole world is "The Little Prince" by Antoine de Saint-Exupry; my dad gave me a copy of it when I was 10 years old, and ever since, I have been infatuated with the story.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I would love to go to India. It has such rich culture and amazing food — as a kid, it was always so interesting to me.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

My dog Maeve. She's my best friend.

What would you order for your last meal?

Most likely Indian food. It's my favorite.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

Maybe a tree; maybe a bird. I haven't really thought about it before.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

Currently, Sufjan Stevens. I grew up listening to him; he'll always have a place in my heart. Noname — she's just awesome in every way. And Sonic Youth. Kim Gordon is the coolest.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite?

Stephen Sondheim, Tavi Gevinson and Samira Wiley.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

Langston Hughes — his poems are beautiful and powerful.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

I hate close-mindedness. I can't associate with people who aren't able to listen, learn, discuss and grow. In myself, I dislike my inability to give up power. I convince myself that I can do everything alone and sometimes fail to ask for help when I need it the most.

What's your best piece of advice?

Be your own biggest fan, treat yourself, love yourself.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

My first job was working at the Brackett Farm stand at the farmers' market. I made $8.34 an hour.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

Not yet.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

I normally take a nap if I'm able to. If I can't, I find a moment to be alone and gather my thoughts or sometimes talk to my friends for encouragement.