Joel Shoemaker: Everyone should read 'Milk and Honey'

I'll be honest. I skipped the class on collection development. It either didn't fit into my schedule or it didn't fit into aspirations du jour, but in any case, I skipped it.

And now, of course, I know absolutely nothing about collection development. Less than nothing; I barely know what it means.

And now, of course, this is a key element of my job and something I encounter just about every single day.

So, I'll let you in on a little secret. What you do when you have no idea how to actually do collection development in real life is you buy what's on the New York Times Bestseller List.

At least that's what I do.

Enter "Milk and Honey," a heavily lauded, once self-published book of poetry that has now been on the bestseller list for well over half the year. OK, it's poetry. OK, it's a tiny, little, insignificant book I know nothing about. OK, it's cheap. OK, let's buy it.

Probably this is how I get fired.

It's not until we process the book, really open it, that we see a graphic depiction that may or may not designate the material "adult." You know, NSFW or whatever cool people are saying these days. And, it's approximately 37 minutes later that a young patron comes in to request the item. And then I do something horrible.

I say no. I say, not for you. Can't be. No way. I say, have you seen this pretty book about kittens?

Then I read it.

"Milk and Honey" has, in truth, more than earned its spot on the bestseller list by being a gripping memoir, of sorts, about a sexual assault and the author's resulting heartbreak followed immediately by their remarkable healing and new outlook on life.

Turns out, it's only graphic when it has to be. And, in reality, it's one of the most beautiful survival stories I've read in a very, very long time. Of love and loss, sure, but so much more.

Written exclusively in lowercase and with no punctuation aside from periods as an homage to the author's home language, poems in four sections begin with trauma and abuse and anger and end with optimism and hope for young women.

And that's why young women should read this and young men should read this and the middle-aged and elder population should read this. In it, we may not see ourselves, per se, but that doesn't make it any less significant.

This is my book review and this is my confession.

Oh, and yes, the girl came back to check it out. And you should too.

Joel Shoemaker is library director of the Oakwood Public Library District.