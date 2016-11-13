John Roska: Landlord can't change lease terms until it expires

Q: I live in a mobile-home park. The landlord says that starting Jan. 1, water is no longer included in the rent. We have to start paying the landlord a monthly water bill. The lot rent stays the same, even though water's no longer included. Can they do this?

A: The landlord can't change the lease terms until the lease is up. Unless your lease happens to be up Jan. 1, the landlord must wait until it expires. And then, because it amounts to a rent increase, the landlord must give notice of the new charge 90 days before the lease expires.

Leases are contracts. Perhaps the most fundamental principle of contract law is that one party can't unilaterally change the terms. Locking both parties into those terms provides the certainty that's the primary reason for a contract. Just as you can't decrease the rent mid-lease, the landlord can't increase it.

Two statutes also apply. One is the Mobile Home Landlord and Tenants Rights Act, which applies to mobile-home parks with at least five lots.

It requires parks to offer two-year leases. Tenants can agree to a shorter term, but the landlord must first offer a two-year lease. That provides longer-term certainty and security.

So, if you have a two-year lease like you're supposed to, changing what utilities are included in the rent can't occur until that two years is up. The landlord can't just decree a change starting Jan. 1.

A utility charge paid to the landlord sounds like "any money or other consideration given for the right of use, possession and occupancy of property," which fits the Mobile Home Act's definition of "rent." A new water charge, paid to the landlord, would therefore be a rent increase.

The Mobile Home Act requires notice 90 days in advance of any rent increase. So, in addition to waiting until your lease expires, the landlord must also give written notice of the new water charge at least 90 days beforehand.

A utility charge paid to the landlord also triggers another law. The Tenant Utility Payment Disclosure Act requires the landlord to disclose how your share of a utility bill in the landlord's name is calculated. And the total collected from all tenants can't exceed the landlord's total bill. The landlord can't use a utility charge as a money-maker.

Normally, disclosures about utility charges are required before you sign a lease and move in. But if a landlord wants to start billing for utilities after you've moved in, they'd have to give the required notices before the current lease expires and any new lease begins.

Outside of a mobile-home park, a landlord who wanted to start billing for utilities would also have to wait until the old lease expires and give the notice required by the Tenant Utility Payment Disclosure Act before the new lease begins. But there'd be no two-year lease and no 90-day advance notice of a rent increase. Those are only required for mobile-home-park tenants.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.