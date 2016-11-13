Kelly Strom: Survival stories

Character development is crucial in literary fiction novels. The reader must feel some sort of empathy or emotional connectedness with the persons who take front stage in this type of story.

Whether they are kind, troubled, malicious or gracious, it is important that they strike a chord in the readers' thoughts.

Because the reader is immersed in the characters, these novels are often chosen for book clubs.

There are two new works of fiction that fall under these guidelines. Each of them was written by a well-known author with an ardent following. Both of them feature strong and interesting women in very unusual circumstances. Both of them must be read.

Jodi Picoult releases her newest masterpiece, "Small Great Things."

A highly challenging concept, the story revolves around Ruth Jefferson, an African-American labor and delivery nurse in Connecticut. Ruth has worked in the same hospital for more than 20 years and was exemplary in her position.

During one shift, Ruth begins a routine exam of a newborn, only to have the parents act strangely and demand to speak to her supervisor. Bewildered by what could be the problem, Ruth steps out of the room to retrieve Marie, the charge nurse. After a brief discussion with the parents, Marie tells Ruth that she can no longer care for the baby and has assigned this family to another nurse.

It seems that the parents, Turk and Brittany Bauer, are white supremacists. They don't want Ruth touching their baby or caring for him in any way. Ruth is shocked, as the hospital is a small community facility and there aren't many nurses available. She is quite proud of all that she has accomplished in life and is astonished that the hospital administration would agree to this demand.

The next day, after the baby is circumcised, he goes into cardiac arrest while Ruth is the only staffer in the nursery. She debates whether to help the child, as she also wants to follow the rules given to her.

Eventually, other staff enter the room, and everyone works together to save the child. Unfortunately, their efforts are fruitless. As a result, the Bauers decide to sue Ruth for negligent homicide.

Throughout the book, there is alternating chapters narrated by Ruth, Turk Bauer and Kennedy McQuarrie, the public defender. Through these chapters, the reader learns more about the background of each protagonist.

Ruth is a war widow, who is raising her son on her own. She lives in a nice neighborhood and has made sure her son has the best schools. He is an honor student and is polite and gracious. Her story is complicated; her mother still works as a maid for the same wealthy family as she has for 40 years. Ruth herself attended Yale University and has worked hard to be seen as an equal in her community.

Turk and Brittany Bauer were both raised from the womb as white supremacists. They had childhoods that included violence and hatred. Their love for one another is strong, but their beliefs are perhaps stronger.

Turk's chapters are filled with hate speech and racial slurs that made me uncomfortable many times.

McQuarrie is in a loving relationship with her husband, a doctor, and actually lives in the same neighborhood as Ruth. McQuarrie claims that she "doesn't see color" and can represent Ruth fairly in court.

This well-written story was riveting. I listened to it on audiobook and could hardly wait to get back in my car to continue hearing the story. The court scenes were engrossing, like a John Grisham novel, but the underlying theme as one of race, prejudice and justice. I absolutely loved it — and hated the idea of it — all at the same time. This is one book that will stick with me for a very long time.

Prejudice is shaped another way in the novel "The Wonder" by Emma Donoghue. The author of the extremely popular "Room," which was made in to a movie, has written this title with a completely different plot.

Taking place in the late 1800s, young Anna O'Donnell lives in the center of Ireland. She and her family claim that she has not eaten anything for four months. She says that she is living on "manna from heaven."

A local doctor and governing board has hired a nurse and a nun to take turns watching Anna for any signs of taking in food. Lib Wright is a Nightingale nurse who served in the Crimean War and took this job thinking it was care for a spoiled daughter of a wealthy family. When she arrives at the cottage, she is struck by their poverty. Anna takes the only real bedroom, which is sparsely furnished.

Lib's first job is to inspect Anna and thoroughly search her room for hidden food, even crumbs. She takes meticulous notes in a small ledger and keeps her eyes on Anna for eight-hour shifts.

The nun alternates shifts with her so that the child is not left alone. The family is very religious and follows Catholic prayers and beliefs that Lib Wright does not understand. The girl seems happy enough, spending her days sewing, reading and singing. She also spends time greeting visitors from all over who have come in faith to see the "wee wonder."

Frustrations rise as Lib can't break the child's fasting and can't find any signs of secret nourishment. At times, Lib is confused as to whether she should continue her observance and investigation of the family's claims or whether she should focus her energies on getting the girl to eat.

The descriptions of the family, the doctors and the landscape are vivid and almost gothic. We learn about the boggy land, the hard stone walls and the sexist and arrogant doctors.

This story is quite slow at first, but don't despair. It takes time to build such an eerie atmosphere, and the author does it splendidly. We begin to feel an attachment to each character, and by the end, the reader is almost frenzied with curiosity.

Both of these books would be fantastic reads for your local book club. And for everyone else — don't miss these novels, regardless of your beliefs or station in life. You will learn. You will care. You will feel.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.