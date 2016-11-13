Letter from Birdland: Sharing a special film with friends

Birdland in November is ... warm? At least until the sun goes down. And the grass is green under the carpet of leaves.

We are tidying up after a gathering of friends, old and new, who came out for a very special launch party.

Petting Zoo, an independent film by writer/director Micah Magee, is "a story of love, sex and teen pregnancy in San Antonio, Texas."

We see how young Layla is challenged as she negotiates the journey from a high school experience tinged with both community and tedium, and a side of after-school corporate servitude, into adulthood and college.

Layla is not your typical high school girl, or maybe I should say that her colorful life is filled with love and complexities that we don't much encounter in the typical Hollywood film, and so her path toward college is a meandering one, fraught with obstacles (some obvious in the billing, some surprising) that take extra strength for her to deal with.

I became aware of this film when it was just a sparkle in the eye of Magee and a project on Kickstarter. I met Magee when she was about 3 — she's the daughter of dear friends — and have always admired her creativity.

Magee has strong local connections, since she spent her early childhood in Urbana. Her family moved away when she was in high school, and she now lives in Denmark with her husband and three children.

Magee saw the project to fruition, and I got to watch it when it first came out in 2015. (I think the U.S. premiere was at South by Southwest — though I saw it on a computer at home through the magic of the interwebs).

It is a wonderful antidote to big-budget Hollywood movies, both in the honesty of the storyline and subject matter, and the realism and humanity of the setting and acting. But don't take my word for it, you can search for a review from Variety that has good things to say.

The movie has done well at several international film festivals, most notably, I think, in Berlin. The Variety review gives away maybe a little too much of the story, so don't read too far if you want to view it fresh for the first time (more in a minute on how to do that if you missed our fabulous party). I do sort of agree about the "best scene," though, if one had to choose a favorite.

The film is available starting Friday on iTunes. You can pre-order it for $12.99. Ordering the film now, or after it comes out, is a great way to support independent art. If 100 copies of the film sell now, iTunes will promote it on their page, rather than bury it, where nobody can find it. OK, I admit I'm prejudiced, but I was impressed with the quality of the film. It doesn't feel "low-budget."

After watching "Petting Zoo," we Skyped with Magee, and she talked about some of the adventures and challenges that come with making a movie with very little money.

She told us about finding the perfect actress to play Layla (the adults in the movie are professional actors; the kids were not), and Devon Keller is so natural in the role that one would think that she was simply living her own life and not one that Magee had written for her.

The film has a variety of scenes — inside, outside, underwater, in a club — and Magee told us about her trick of using cheap cameras but expensive lenses to get high-quality shots.

It was lovely to share this movie with friends in a cozy setting, noshing on potluck finger food and drinking wine before and after, and then visiting with a very sleepy Magee. (It was the middle of the night for her in Denmark, but she assured me that she had a nice nap while we were watching the film.)

You may want to consider hosting your own film viewing party in support of independent art — with this film or another. It's a load of fun.

Envision beauty; grasp peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in supporting independent art because she wants to see more of it. You can read more of her writings and see photos of Birdland at letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail in care of this newspaper.