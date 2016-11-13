Library events, Nov. 13-20, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 3 p.m. Monday at the main library, middle and high school students can attend How to Draw Anime in the Naruto Style.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, children can attend Goodnight Storytime, featuring stories and more in Spanish, Portuguese and English. The guest presenters are from the UI Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies. PJs are welcome.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, explore the Outhaus Gallery, the tiniest art gallery in Champaign-Urbana. The proprietor is Bert Stabler. He'll speak about how and why he displays art in his shed (often for one night only) and highlight past and future artists. The talk is part of the monthly Hidden Gems of Champaign series.

At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can test their knowledge and compete with friends at the annual Trivia Bowl.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at the main library, attend Library Game Day — bring your favorite game or play one of ours in celebration of International Game Day.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 3:30 p.m. today in Lewis Auditorium, children and their families can learn how to make magic with words during Catch a Story Fish with award-winning author Janice Harrington.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday in the MacFarlane-Hood Reading Room, attend Telling Our Stories: Make a Zine! Supplies and examples will be provided.

The Friends of The Urbana Free Library Fall Book Sale will run from Nov. 17-21 in Lewis Auditorium.Members of Friends are invited to a special presale on Nov. 17. Check out the library's website (below) to learn how to become a member of Friends and to view sale hours.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

From 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, youths 12-18 can play games from around the world in the Teen Space as the library celebrates Teen International Gaming Day.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, kids 2 and under with a caregiver can attend Wee Wigglers Storytime.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, youths 5 to 18 will make Turkey Cookies at this week's Kidz Snack Club. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday in the children's program room, kids 2 to 6 with a caregiver can join the Preschool Pals Playgroup.

At 4 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor meeting room, the Wonder Garden Club will meet. Participants 5 to 11 will make a cornucopia placemat. Children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 5 p.m. Thursday in the second-floor meeting room, youths 12 to 18 can attend the Teen Book Club. Participants will discuss "We Are the Ants" by Shaun David Hutchinson.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.